76th Primetime Emmy Awards: Billy Crudup Gives Shoutout To Naomi Watts As He Wins Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series For The Morning Show

Billy Crudup marked his win at the 76th annual Emmy Awards. The highly acclaimed actor earned the accolade for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, The Morning Show.

While accepting the award at one of the most prestigious events, on September 15, 2024, Crudup gave a shout-out to his lovely wife Naomi Watts.

Calling his win an “incredible honor," the actor thanked everyone while also adding, “I'm happy to be here with my piece of eye candy there, my wife, who also happens to be an immigrant and also gave a searing performance this year for which she's nominated.”

Watts, 55, received a 2024 Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Actress in a Limited Series or Movie category for her role as Babe Paley for Feud: Capote vs. The Swans.

“So nice to be by her side," Crudup stated of Watts before praising the writers as well as the educators in his life, to whom he was grateful as their teachings allowed him “to do the writing that was beyond my level."

Crudup further added that each time he went through the scrips of the aforementioned series, he revisited the acting techniques that the great Ron Van Lieu taught him.

Well, it wasn't just Watts from Billy Crudup’s family who he mentioned on stage. The Watchmen actor also greeted his kids with a hi, stating that he knew they were watching him on screen.

Advertisement

The Morning Show led this year's Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category at the Emmy, as Crudup’s co-stars Mark Duplass and Jon Hamm were nominated as well.

Meanwhile, Tadanobu Asano and Takehiro Hira from Shogun were nominated in the above-stated category as well, along with Jack Lowden from Slow Horses’ and Jonathan Pryce from The Crown.

This year at the Emmy’s, The Morning Show covered the majority of its categories, with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon being nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Besides that, The Morning Show was even nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and in the Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series category.

Talking about the Outstanding Lead Actress in a limited or anthology series or movie, Watts was nominated alongside Brie Larson for Lessons in Chemistry, Juno Temple for Fargo, and Sofía Vergara for Griselda, while the winner was Jodie Foster, who was nominated for True Detective: Night Country.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Wish I Could’: Naomi Watts Eagerly Awaits For A Second Installment Of Watcher 2