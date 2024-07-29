'A Lovely Man': Johnny Depp Honors Late Pirates Of The Caribbean Co-Star Tamayo Perry Nearly Month After His Death From Shark Attack

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Johnny Depp recently paid a heartfelt tribute to his former co-star, Tamayo Perry, who tragically died in a shark attack nearly a month ago. Depp, best known for his iconic roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and other beloved films, took to Instagram to express his condolences. He reflected on their good times together and offered his condolences to Perry's bereaved family.

Johnny Depp's heartfelt tribute to Tamayo Perry

On July 28, Johnny Depp shared an Instagram Story in memory of his Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides co-star Tamayo Perry. Depp posted a touching message alongside a black-and-white photo of Perry. "Even though it was some years ago now, I remember Tamayo well," wrote actor Johnny Depp. "A lovely man, with a huge heart and zest for life…" Many who knew Perry shared this sentiment, describing him as a warm and kind person.

Depp also addressed Perry's wife, Emilia, in his post. "Emilia, I send you all my love and strength. You are in my thoughts," he added, expressing his sympathy for the bereaved widow during this difficult time. Depp ended his message by linking to a GoFundMe page set up to help Perry's family.

Who was Tamayo Perry?

Tamayo Perry, 49 at the time of his death, was known not only for his acting but also for his passion for surfing and working as a lifeguard. Perry died tragically on June 23 from a shark attack while surfing off the coast of Oahu, Hawaii. Perry was known for his adventurous spirit and love of the ocean.

In addition to his role in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Perry appeared in the 2002 film Blue Crush and an episode of Hawaii Five-O. He was fondly remembered by those who worked with him, who praised his dedication and friendliness.

The GoFundMe campaign

Johnny Depp's GoFundMe page has become a focal point for those wanting to help Perry's family. Emilia Perry, Tamayo's wife, organized the page, which describes him as a hero and a loving person.

"We all want to be the hero of our own story, one of the redeeming characteristics of humanity is our desire to follow our convictions always and without fear. Few of us are able to truly be that hero, Tamayo Perry was is and will be forever," the page read.

As of the time of reporting, the campaign had raised $112,643 out of its $200,000 goal. The funds are intended to cover expenses and provide support for Perry's family during this difficult time.

