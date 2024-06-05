A Part Of You Ending Explained, Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Imagine watching a movie that leaves you with a thousand questions swirling in your mind. That’s what A Part of You does. Released on Netflix on May 13, A Part of You is a gripping Swedish teen drama. It takes viewers through the complex emotions of grief and identity.

It is directed by Sigge Eklund and features a talented cast, including Felica Maxime and Edvin Ryding. The film follows Agnes Svan, a high school girl struggling with the sudden loss of her sister, Julia. If you’re wondering if A Part of You has a happy ending or a sad one, don’t worry. Delve further and know everything you need to know about the ending.

Agnes and Julia’s relationship

A Part of You follows Agnes, a high school student through the twists and turns of self-discovery. It shows the life of Agnes Svan, a high school student who is trying to find her place in the world. Agnes and Julia are sisters who, despite their differences, share a deep bond. Julia is a popular and outgoing girl, while Agnes is quiet and introverted.

Because of this reason, Agnes often envies Julia’s fascinating life, including her boyfriend, Noel. The story takes a U-turn when Julia dies after a tragic accident. Agnes is devastated by her sister’s death. She begins to adopt her sister’s identity, by wearing her clothes and hanging out with Julia’s friends. Agnes even changes her behavior to mirror her sister’s. Might be possible that this was Agnes’ way of coping with her grief.

Julia’s not-so-fascinating life

The turning point comes when Agnes, in a fit of rage, destroys Julia’s room and finds her sister’s phone. Through scrolling through her old messages, Agnes learns that Julia has been struggling with severe anxiety and depression. She read a message that Julia sent to her mother saying, “I miss you, I Love You, and I’m Sorry.”

Julia also mentioned in the message that she tried everything to quiet her mind but nothing seemed to help. Tried everything, taking heavy medication, and quitting drinking. These messages reveal a side of Julia that Agnes never knew, making her realize that Julia’s life was far from perfect.

Agnes and Noel’s relationship

One of the central subplots is Agnes’ relationship with Noel, Julia’s boyfriend. Agnes had secretly liked Noel even before Julia’s death. And, after Julia’s tragic death, both of them grew close and often shared their grief. They find comfort in each other, eventually becoming intimate. However, Noel felt guilty afterward and distanced himself from Agnes.

Although their romantic feelings weren’t deeply explored, the movie ends with Noel visiting Agnes before her performance. That scene suggests that they became good friends again, if not more. Feeling guilty for not recognizing Julia’s pain earlier, Agnes feels guilty too. Agnes thinks, that despite envying of her sister’s life, she should have helped her deal with all this.

However, with her mom’s support, Agnes slowly begins to heal from Julia’s death. Gradually, she realizes that instead of trying to be Julia, she needs to embrace her own identity. So, she starts getting back to her old life. Agnes even apologizes to people she has mistreated while being Julia.

Agnes is played by Felica Maxime, Zara Larsson plays the role of Julia, and Noel is played by Edvin Ryding. Moreover, the movie explores themes of jealousy, love, and self-discovery, making it a compelling and emotional watch. So, go to Netflix and watch this heartwarming movie as soon as possible.

