Aaron Stanford REVEALS How Co-Star Chris Evans' Deadpool & Wolverine Cameo As Human Torch Was Kept Secret

Chris Evans' cameo as Johnny Storm, aka Human Torch, in the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, left many fans surprised and, at the same time, excited. However, his return was initially kept under wraps, as his co-star Aaron Stanford, who reprised his character as Pyro in the project, recently revealed how they keep Evans' involvement hidden until the film's release.

In a recent interview with Comic Book's Phase Zero podcast, Aaron Stanford revealed that the paparazzi captured some photos from a crucial scene in Deadpool & Wolverine because they managed to get close to an unsecured area outside the main set.

However, the actor noted that Chris Evans' return as Human Torch remained a secret due to "pure luck." He explained that although some early on-set photos went viral on social media, no images of Evans were released.

The Tadpole actor recalled, "That whole [scene] was shot in that enormous, Mad Max-like Wasteland," noting the reason those photos leaked was that "it was the one place they were not able to secure because it was outside."

He added that all the paparazzi set up half a mile away with telephoto lenses to get the shots because they had to deliver those "spoilers" about the movie.

Stanford shared that the reason the Ghosted actor didn't see in that particular scene was that they split up the scene, "pre-strike and post-strike(SAG-AFTRA strike)," and while they were there filming that shot the initial day he worked, and that same day Evans also worked.

He added, "We all went for however many months it took to settle the strike, and when we came back, we shot the backend of that sequence," before disclosing that was the day paparazzi showed up near the set, but Chris Evans "wasn't there."



During his chat with the outlet, Aaron Stanford also shared his thoughts on how he felt about his cameo as he returned to play John Allerdyce / Pyro in Deadpool & Wolverine, years after he last depicted the character in X-Men: The Last Stand. Stanford said, "I just took it as a continuation but again, with an adjustment for tone," noting that he reached back and thought this was the Pyro from the X-Men 2 movie.

The actor mentioned that the idea behind the character was that he was a "young, disaffected outcast kid" who becomes radicalized and turns into a terrorist, noting that he used it as a complete portrait but then adjusted it to fit the Deadpool universe given the circumstances of that world.

Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

