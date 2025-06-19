28 Years Later: All You Need to Know About 28 Days Later Sequel Including Rage Virus, Release Date, Main Cast and More

Danny Boyle is set to return to the big screen with the sequel to 28 Days Later. The movie, titled 28 Years Later, will give a glimpse into the post-apocalyptic world after the first film of the franchise was released nearly 23 years ago.

28 Years Later is one of the highly anticipated movies and will bring an emotional depth and visceral horror blend for the audience to experience.

Storyline, Cast and more

As for the upcoming film of the 28 Days Later sequel, the story will be set during the quarantine in Britain, where the survivors will be living on a remote island near the northeast coast.

With the low tide entering the scene and opening pathways to the mainland, the island has been compromised by the infected beings, making it fearful for the survivors.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, “It's been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped from a biological weapons laboratory. Still living in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amid the infected.”

It further states, “One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily defended causeway. When one of them decides to venture into the dark heart of the mainland, he soon discovers a mutation that has spread to not only the infected but other survivors as well.”

The critics have been praising the film, calling it a thoughtful piece, perfectly balanced between mourning and survival.

As for the cast members, Jodie Comer, Ralph Fiennes, Edvin Ryding, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and Erin Kellyman, among others, will star.

Apart from its promising storyline, 28 Years Later will also look into the evolution of Zombies. Unlike the other film franchise, the Boyle directorial will look into ground-crawling infected and swift, brutal "Alpha" mutants that pose a new threat to the characters.

Moreover, the cinematography needs to be watched out for. The scenes are shot with iPhones mounted on the camera rigs to capture the beauty of the landscapes and the chaos of attacks.

28 Years Later is set to hit theaters on June 20.

