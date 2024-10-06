Al Pacino Recalls His Near Death Experience At The Time Of COVID Pandemic; Claims His ‘Pulse Was Gone’

Al Pacino recalled having a near-death experience due to an excessive COVID infection that he caught at the time of the pandemic. In conversation with The New York Times, the veteran actor looked back at the chaotic situation that was created while he lied in his living room with no pulse.

The Hollywood star claimed that the doctors and the nurses were constantly trying to revive the actor while his family members were present besides him.

The Godfather actor mentioned to the media outlet that he was given steroids in 2020 after being detected positive for the Corona virus. The decrease in his pulse rate was a side effect of the medications he was consuming.

The actor explained, “It was so—you're here, you’re not. I thought, Wow, you don’t even have your memories. You have nothing. Strange porridge.”

He further added, “What happened was, I felt not good—unusual not good. Then I had a fever, and I was getting dehydrated and all that. So I got someone to get me a nurse to hydrate me. I was sitting there in my house, and I was gone. Like that. I didn’t have a pulse. In a matter of minutes, they were there—the ambulance in front of my house.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Francis Ford Coppola Reveals Why Al Pacino’s The Godfather Was So Successful: 'No Other Gangster Film Ever...'

“I had about six paramedics in that living room, and there were two doctors, and they had these outfits on that looked like they were from outer space or something. It was kind of shocking to open your eyes and see that. Everybody was around me, and they said: ‘He’s back. He’s here,’” the veteran star went on to state.

The Heat actor further revealed that he did not see any white light or anything at all. He further went on to quote Hamlet, where Shakesphere penned “To be or not to be,” to explain the philosophy of death.

The celebrity also shared that his work over the past 50 years was kind of a consolation at such a critical moment, and his children were right in front of his eyes.

Al Pacino is well known for his roles in movies like The Godfather, Dog Day Afternoon, Cruising, Scarface, Glengarry Glen Ross, Carlito’s Way, Heat, The Devil’s Advocate, The Irishman and House of Gucci.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Al Pacino Gives Credit To His Mother For His Massive Success In New Autobiography