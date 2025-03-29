Alan Cumming Celebrates As He Reprises His Role of Nightcrawler in MCU's Avengers Doomsday; See What He Said

Alan Cumming is thrilled to re-enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The cast for Marvel‘s upcoming Avengers: Doomsday was announced on a live stream, and the Traitors US host was part of it as Nightcrawler. He took to social media to celebrate the exciting news.

The Instagram post featured a video of him practicing his Nightcrawler moves and an image of the character in the next slide. “Never say never!” he captioned the post using the hashtag #AvengersDoomsday and tagged Marvel Studios’s official handle.

Cumming first played the comic book role in 2003’s X2: X-Men United. More than two decades later, he will reprise the character and reunite with his co-stars, including Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Rebecca Romijn, and James Marsden.

Stewart played Charles Xavier, aka Professor X, in the 2003 film while McKellen portrayed Magneto. Romijn and Marsden played Mystique and Cyclops, respectively.

In 2024, Cumming recalled the experience of playing Nighcrawler in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “I think the X-Men film I’m in is the gayest film that I’ve ever done, and that’s me saying that,” he told the outlet at the time.

The actor revealed that the project had a queer director and many queer actors despite being a mainstream superhero production. “The comic book world is so queer,” Cumming added. He explained that these films do a great job of making people understand queerness.

The fact that the community is portrayed artistically makes it easier to comprehend and less “scary” as a concept. He compared superheroes to the queer community. He explained how both have a special power or special gift that they hide from the world to exist normally.

“Queer people understand what that’s all about,” he added at the time. The star-studded upcoming Avengers film will also mark Oscar winner Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU after Iron Man; he’ll portray the villain, Doctor Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit the theaters on May 1, 2026.