All We Know About Richard Simmons: The Life And Legacy Of A Fitness Icon

Trigger warning: This article contains a reference to the tragic death.

Lenny Simmons, late fitness guru Richard Simmons’ brother, talks about Richard’s life. On July 13, Richard passed away at age 76 who was known for being energetically driven and a health enthusiast. That is not all; Lenny revealed that Richard’s work was unfinished; before untimely death befell him, he had been planning a comeback.

A revolution in bodybuilding and fitness

Richard Simmons’ path to stardom began in 1974 when Ruffage and the Anatomy Asylum were opened. It was both an exercise studio as well as a health-food eatery, which were very unusual for each other. It heralded his successful fitness empire.

He wrote five bestsellers, produced over fifty videos on workouts, organized weight loss cruises as well as taught classes in his Slimmons studio in Beverly Hills. His appearances on talk shows and speaking engagements became so popular.

ALSO READ: What Is Richard Simmons’ Cause Of Death? Medical Examiner To Conduct Investigation And Additional Testing

An intended return

Despite publicly disappearing since 2014, Richard’s passion for fitness never wavered. Lenny revealed that Richard wanted to return to help the new generation struggling with weight issues.

“I think the way kids are growing up today with their phones and all that,” adds Lenny, who emphasized more on this issue by mentioning its effect on children “…there's a need again, and I think that's why he came out of retirement.” According to Richard, flowers are blooming once more, and there is another chance to inspire young people regarding hard work out as he did with earlier generations.

Advertisement

Lenny hopes that some of Richard’s fitness videos will come back because they are still relevant today. Just before he could finish his statement, he said, “At 76, I don't know if he could have kept up with some of the things he did when he was 30.” The most significant thing is that he realized it was necessary for him to be seen again by younger people.

ALSO READ: 'We Are All Dying': Richard Simmons Shared Positive Message About Life Months Before His Death; See HERE

A lifetime heritage

“The world has truly lost an angel,” said Tom Estey, who had been Richard’s publicist for many years, confirming his death. The humility of Richard emerged in his final PEOPLE interview conducted within a span of two days before he died. Estey says that Richard did not perceive himself to be a superstar or an icon.

“I'm really a shy person and a little bit of an introvert. But when that curtain goes up, that's a different story. I'm there to make people happy,” Richard admitted to the interviewer when describing his personality.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, when performing, he aimed to make people happy. Richard also showed humbleness in dealing with his fans. He finally adds, “But the accolades I get from emails. I mean, today, most probably, we'll answer over 100 emails. And they'll say, ‘I'm your No. 1 fan.’ And I just write back, and I say, you know, ‘Don't say that because I'm a human being just like you. And I know that you do good things, too.’”

ALSO READ: ‘Up Above Smiling’: Late Richard Simmon’s Family Thanks Admirers For Support In New Statement After His Death