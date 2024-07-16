'We Are All Dying': Richard Simmons Shared Positive Message About Life Months Before His Death; See HERE

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Richard Simmons, the well-loved fitness guru, recorded an upbeat message about living before he died. Unfortunately, the celebrated 76-year-old fitness instructor passed away on July 13th. Months before his passing, on March 18, Simmons left a heartwarming Facebook post emphasizing the importance of good health in life.

Everyday grasp of life

Simmons started off with a blunt statement in his post. “I have some news to tell you. Please don’t be sad. I am dying. Oh, I can see your faces now. The truth is we all are dying. Every day we live we are getting closer to our death,” he noted in a clear message.”

He therefore urged everyone to make this their motto, savor every moment and always remember that ‘life is short’. Simmons went on to say, “Why am I telling you this? Because I want you to enjoy your life to the fullest every single day. Get up in the morning and look at the sky … count your blessings and enjoy.”

Remain active; show love

Simmons repeatedly stressed the importance of remaining active to his followers. He emphasized the need to move every day and pointed to his YouTube workout videos as a resource. He also highlighted the significance of showing love.

He underscored the importance of telling those you love that you love them, suggesting that you hug the people and children you truly care about. As he concluded, "A big hug goes a long way. Live today and don’t forget to pray."

Positive legacy

Richard Simmons passed away at the age of 76, just one day after his birthday. His death was confirmed by his publicist, Tom Estey, at his Los Angeles home, with no signs of foul play.

In the weeks leading up to his passing, Simmons frequently updated friends on his personal life via Facebook. Although his mention of "dying" in a March post raised concerns, a close friend assured that he was well and intended to convey an uplifting message.

One day before turning 76, Simmons discussed his plans for his birthday, joking, “The candle will probably be on a zucchini. You know, I'm a vegetarian.” He expressed gratitude for another day of life.

Throughout his 76th year, Simmons continued to express his joy by helping others, emphasizing his message to live fully, exercise regularly, and cherish each day with love.

