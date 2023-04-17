Amid patchup rumors, a look at the relationship timeline of Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at Coachella after breaking up on Nov. 17, 2021, were spotted kissing at Coachella. It has been over a year since these two split while they were seen enjoying a concert and sharing a quick kiss as they affectionately looked at each other in the audience. Fans are ecstatic to see Shawn and Camila together.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello first meet

There are no videos or photos from Shawn and Camila’s first meeting; they were both fairly new to the music industry back then. Camila, as a part of Fifth Harmony, and Shawn as a solo singer, were both working with Austin Mahone's 2014 tour. In a documentary, Shawn spoke about meeting Camila for the first time, “Camila, she was in Fifth Harmony, and we were both opening my very first tour ever. She was the act after me. I was the first in the lineup, with the shortest set, and then they went on. Five years ago, man.” Camila describes her impression of Shawn, “When we were on tour together, I never saw him. He would go to his tour bus and practice guitar, then go onstage, and then go back and practice guitar. He’s the most dedicated, driven person I know.” She also mentioned that he was super focused.

The pair were first photographed together at the 2015 Video Music Awards in Los Angeles. Shawn and Camila attended a party Ysabel in West Hollywood as friends and got papped on their way out. In the September of the same year, they saw each other again at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Camila spoke about meeting Shawn at Taylor Swift’s concert later that year, “I went to his dressing room to say hi. And we, like, started writing this song.” She recalls the meeting in Shawn’s Netflix documentary. “Then after that, we, like, spent a lot of time with each other because we had the song together, and we did a whole Jingle Ball tour together. And that’s really when the f–king saga started,” she confessed, “I really liked him. I guess he liked me, but I don’t really know.”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello win

In 2016 at the iHeartRadio Much Music Awards, Shawn and Camila’s song “I Know What You Did Last Summer” won Best Pop Video and Fan Favorite. This was one of the many awards the duo won later on.

Through 2017 and 2018, Camila and Shawn remained good friends. They constantly supported each other through tweets and interviews and promoted each other’s music every chance they got. Both pop singers were very vocal about their bond and would frequently mention how they have supported each other through their initial days in the music industry until now. Even though fans wondered if romance was brewing between the two young singers, Camila and Shawn were really just good friends.

In the documentary, Shawn reminisced how they always shared a special bond, “Yesterday we were watching videos of us when we were, like, 16. We both got so caught up in it,” he said. “We looked at each other and were like, ‘I don’t feel good.’ Cause we were taken right back to that insecure, unsure 15-year-old. And I just felt like, ‘Wow, she really understands that feeling.’ We looked at each other and said, ‘We feel weird right now, don’t we?’ And she’s like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so happy you know why, cause I don’t know if I could explain this very well to other people.'”

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello start dating

In June 2019, Shawn and Camila collaborated again on the song Senorita and the music video quickly made fans rethink if the singers were still just friends or if they were dropping hints of a possible relationship. While the lyrics of the song said, “You say we’re just friends / But friends don’t know the way you taste.” People weren’t too sure if the rumor held any truth since Camila was still in a relationship with her long-term boyfriend, Matthew Hussey. Later in the same month, it was official that the couple had broken up. Soon after, multiple photos and videos of Camila and Shawn on various occasions started surfacing.

The photos made it pretty evident that the two had started dating as they weren’t shy about showing PDA and kissing and holding hands in public. In August, Camila took to Instagram to post a birthday wish for Shawn accompanied by a cute picture of them, captioning it, “Happy birthday to this magic human, I love you!!!!” In October, Shawn made the news official by answering a question in a Q&A with fans. He also revealed that they had been dating since July 4, 2019.

Shawn and Camila quarantine together

When stay-at-home orders were put out in March 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Shawn and Camila decided to quarantine together. They spend the following months at Camila’s parent's home in Miami, Florida. The pair constantly gave their fans a glimpse into their lives by posting videos and pictures of them singing, hanging around the house in pajamas, and having fun. Paparazzi also managed to get photos of the couple while they were out on their walks.

Shawn and Camila adopt a dog

Shawn and Camila gave the fans an adorable update on Instagram. They posted pictures of the puppy they adopted and named him Tarzan. Tarzan frequently makes an appearance on both of their accounts to date.

Shawn makes a confession about his songs

Shawn makes a shocking revelation that all the songs he has written have been about Camila. He confessed in his documentary, “We were in New York, and my song comes on the radio, or something and the fact comes up that it’s about her, and I’m like, ‘Yeah, it’s about you.’ And I’m like, ‘Everything is about you. They’ve always been about you,’” he said during his In Wonder documentary. “She goes, ‘What do you mean?’ I’m like, ‘They’re all about you. Like, every song I’ve ever wrote.’ And I’m, like, rhyming off the songs. I’m like, ‘Treat You Better,’ like, all these songs. And she’s like, ‘Oh, my God,'” Shawn admitted, “She literally had no idea. This whole time I thought she, like, knew.”

Rumors about Shawn and Camila getting engaged

Shawn admitted how serious things were for the couple when he was asked about a possible engagement anytime soon, “Yeah, absolutely,” Shawn told Entertainment Tonight on December 4, 2020. “I think for me it’s always been if I’m not willing to talk about that stuff, then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don’t know, I really think when you know, you know,” he admitted. “She’s been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don’t know, at the same time, I know we’re really young, so I don’t want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel, and you know that you have found your person.”

In another interview, Shawn revealed that his father refers to Camila as his daughter-in-law, “My dad is never very serious about things, but he would always bug me and be like, ‘How’s my daughter-in-law doing?’Obviously, your parents don’t know, but when you know, you know, but I definitely went to them a lot about it.”

Shawn and Camila breakup

After two years of dating, on Nov. 17, 2021, Shawn and Camila announced that they were breaking up. Fans were heartbroken to hear the news; they took to Instagram to reveal, “We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.” “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Are Shawn and Camila dating again?

People are already speculating if the former couple is back together after spotting them kissing at Coachella in April 2023. Fans are happy just to see them together, even if there is no confirmation if they are dating or not. One tweet read, “If this is what brings me Romance 2.0, then it’s a win for me.” Another read, “they just make sense together if im honest they the perfect match tbh”

