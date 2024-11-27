Andy Samberg Reveals He Almost Had a Wardrobe Malfunction During SNL Sketch With Charli XCX: 'Welcome To Showbiz!'

Andy Samberg almost experienced a wardrobe malfunction because of his extremely short shorts and that too while filming a sketch with Charli XCX. He starred in a comedic music video with the pop star in the Saturday Night Live episode that aired on November 16.

Samberg took to The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast to reveal that while shooting the Here I Go sketch for SNL, he nearly "flopped out." In a recent episode of the podcast, Samberg shared details of the filming process, where it came to his attention that the length of his shorts was questionable.

According to Samberg, there was a lot of debate about how high his shorts should go because of the Brat mother's outfit choices. He expressed his thought, "Charli’s are gonna be pretty high because that’s how she rolls, so I should really have mine high."

At one point, Samberg even considered wearing the same outfit as Charli, which included red shorts and a bikini top. Samberg later asked the costume department to make his shorts even shorter. However, he quickly realized that might not be the best choice.

He said, "They cut them higher, and I was like, ‘I don’t know, maybe I should go higher.’ And then as soon as we started, like, really dancing, I really almost flopped out. I was like, ‘Oh no!' Thank God we did not make it any higher, cause it would have been really bad.”

Luckily, his shorts were not shortened anymore, and Samberg escaped an embarrassing situation by an inch.

Advertisement

The Here I Go sketch, which involved Charli XCX, who appeared as annoying neighbor Andy Samberg's over-the-top wife, saw Charli both hosting and performing. It was the moment where Samberg wore the wrong wardrobe and had Charli popping out from behind to reveal that she was his wife in the sketch. Reflecting on the hilarious situation, Samberg concluded, “Welcome to showbiz!"

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live Season 50 Celebrates Charli XCX's Brat Summer Trend With Bowen Yang Hosting 'Brat or Nat' Talk Show