Andy Samberg Reflects on Saturday Night Live Return, Relives Stress And Nostalgia: 'You’re Always At Risk'

Andy Samberg has opened up about his return to Saturday Night Live (SNL) but more so how his return to the show, now in its fifth season, brings back the stress and nostalgia. Samberg, 46, had been a cast member of the live sketch comedy show from 2005 to 2012.

In an episode of the podcast titled The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, which Samberg featured in, he remembered the bustling nature of his time on the show that remains engraved in his life. While he’s enjoying his guest appearances, Samberg noted that stepping back to SNL reminded him of the pressure and intensity that characterized the show in its early years.

The Brooklyn Nine-Nine star said, "It's been fun, I gotta say. It's been really fun going back, but again, also inheriting—re-inheriting—the stress of it and being like, 'Oh, right, this is intense.’"

Presently, in the 2024 election season, he plays a comedic role where he is Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, played by Maya Rudolph. Samberg confessed that concentrating on one part is much easier than trying to play as many roles in one episode. He added, "It’s a little bit more mellow because we know why we’re there specifically."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Andy Samberg: Revisiting 10 Funniest Jake Peralta Moments As Brooklyn Nine-Nine Star Turns 46

On October 19, Samberg stepped out of Doug Emhoff's role and went for a Beetlejuice skit during the episode hosted by Michael Keaton. In this context, the Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping actor told Seth, "But that last show, I was like, if this Beetlejuice thing doesn’t work, I’m just going to be here and not do anything. And that puts you right back in the feeling of being a cast member—of, you’re always at risk."

Advertisement

When Samberg recounted his departure from SNL, he told Hart in Peacock’s Hart to Heart why the heaviness of leaving SNL in the end did him good or his body rather. He used to struggle on sleepless nights over the scripts and deadlines, adding how much it finally drained him emotionally and physically.

Andy Samberg explained that working at SNL was almost like being a professional sportsman, with its fast-paced action and pressure. Saturday Night Live airs on NBC on Saturdays.

ALSO READ: Saturday Night Live: Andy Samberg And Mikey Day Join Michael Keaton In His Hilarious Gig Dressed As Beetlejuice; Details Inside