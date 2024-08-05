Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt’s Son Pax Released From ICU After E-Bike Accident; Source Says He Faces 'Long Road To Recovery'

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 20-year-old son, Pax, has been released from the ICU after suffering from “complex trauma” following his July 29 accident in Los Angeles. A close ally of the family told publications like People and Us Weekly on Sunday, August 4, that Pax is on the mend but has a long “road of recovery and physical therapy” ahead of him after he crashed his electric bike into a car at an intersection on Los Feliz Boulevard late last month.

At the time, TMZ, citing witnesses, reported that the youngster complained of hip pain to the first responders before they took him to a healthcare facility to get him checked for a brain bleed. The source told the aforementioned publications that Pax and Jolie, 49, are “deeply grateful for the quick and life-saving action of first responders and the outstanding medical care he received.”

Pax, per the outlets, remained in the hospital in “stable” condition with his mother by his side following the accident. The source added that his siblings visited him frequently to help him recover. “They are all very close,” the tipster noted.

According to TMZ, Pax wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of his accident. In fact, per the publication, the celebrity kid is often seen cruising around LA without safety gear. California traffic laws for two-wheelers differ depending on the type of bike, so it isn't known if Pax was legally bound to don a helmet. However, having the skullcap in place henceforth wouldn't do any harm to the young adult, we advise.

Besides Pax, Jolie, and Pitt, who have been separated since 2016 but are yet to settle their divorce, are also parents to Shiloh, 18, who has legally petitioned to drop her father’s title from her moniker; Zahara, 19; Maddox, 22; and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15.

Jolie often takes her kids to red-carpet premieres; however, Pax has remained largely out of the spotlight. He did make an appearance alongside his mother and sister Shiloh in 2021 at the premiere of Paper & Glue: A JR Project documentary.

Jolie is among the few Hollywood celebrities who hasn't tried to shield her kids from her fame. In fact, she told Extra in 2019 that she wanted her kids to be exposed to it all. The Maleficent actress shared that the showbiz industry is a part of her kids’ lives, but it's not important to them in an unhealthy way.

