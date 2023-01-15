Has Jacob Elordi replaced Henry Cavill as Superman in DCEU? 5 things to know

Ever since Henry Cavill announced his exit from his role as Superman in DCEU, fans have been looking forward to know what the studio has planned ahead for the superhero's journey. After taking over as DC Studios' co-CEO with producer Peter Safran in October, James Gunn has remained vocal about the changes that are being made including breaking his silence on Wonder Woman's future. Recently, the filmmaker once again weighed in on the status of the Superman film his working on and regarding its casting rumours. Is Jacob Elordi playing Superman in DCEU?

After speculations suggested that Euphoria star Jacob Elordi may be stepping into the role of DCEU's most powerful superhero, Superman, director James Gunn took to social media to clarify the same. The filmmaker confirmed that the casting for the project has not been finalised yet suggesting that Elordi won't be replacing Henry Cavill. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Casting, as is almost always the case with me, will happen after the script is finished or close to finished, and it isn't. We'll announce a few things in not too long, but the casting of Superman won't be one of them." As for Jacob Elordi's Hollywood career, after starring in The Kissing Booth franchise and Euphoria, the actor is also working on an Elvis Presley biopic. The actor is yet to star in a superhero franchise. Henry Cavill's Superman journey Henry Cavill found a massive fan base as Superman and the announcement of his exit from the role left several netizens heartbroken. The actor announced last month after a meeting with Gunn and Safran that he's not returning to the role, his announcement came nearly two months after he told his fans that he would don the cape once again after a cameo as the DC Comics superhero in Black Adam. The actor in a social media post confirmed his departure from the role and wrote, "The changing of the guard is something that happens. I respect that. James and Peter have a universe to build. I wish them and all involved with the new universe the best of luck, and the happiest of fortunes."

James Gunn's Superman in development After Cavill's exit, it was revealed by Gunn that the studio is developing a new version of the superhero. He maintained that in the initial stages, their story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. Over the years, the role of Superman has been played by George Reeves, Christopher Reeve, Dean Cain, Tom Welling, Brandon Routh and Tyler Hoechlin. While Elordi was being rumoured to be the newest Superman, James Gunn has for now shot down the speculations. Changes in DCEU Studios After the online backlash that was faced by James Gunn and Peter Safran on Henry Cavill's exit, the director addressed the changes the studio has been undergoing with their new leadership and explained that their r choices for the DCEU are based upon what they believe is best for the story and best for the DC characters who have been around for nearly 85 years. He added that these choices are made with sincere hearts and integrity and always with the story in mind. Superman's last appearance in DCEU Henry Cavill made a cameo appearance in Dwayne Johnson's Black Adam and left audiences hoping for his return with a Man of Steel 2. In the mid-credits scene Waller sends Henry Cavill’s Superman to have a friendly chat with Teth-Adam and the surprise cameo left fans howling with joy. The mid-credits scene also teased a future duel between Superman and Black Adam thus setting up for an exciting onscreen face-off between Cavill and Johnson. The Rock had also expressed his thoughts on a possible showdown between the two and said when fans watch Black Adam and they see the end, and they really pay attention, they will pay attention to the nuance of the looks and where it will lead them.

The Rock had previously also referred to Cavill as "the Superman of our generation" as he praised the actor's portrayal of the superhero in Man of Steel, Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League films. As for Black Adam's future, Dwayne Johnson also recently took to Twitter to confirm that he connected with James Gunn and that the discussion led to them reaching a decision that Black Adam will not be in their first chapter of storytelling. He further also mentioned that DC and Seven Bucks have agreed to continue exploring the most valuable ways Black Adam can be utilized in future DC multiverse chapters.

