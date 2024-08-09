Ariana Grande Says It Was ‘Hard’ For Her To Re-Embrace Her Old Music: ‘I Used To Hear It And Cry’

It appears that Ariana Grande, 31, did not always embrace her discography as she, in a recent interview, opened up about how that has changed and how her life was when she became a pop star at a very young age.

During her appearance on Hot Ones, August 8 (Thursday) episode, the 7 Rings singer was asked by the host, Sean Evans if there were any songs she would not mind retiring if they were not craved by her fans so much.

To which, Grande responded that it’s a "natural thing" that all musicians can probably relate to, but witnessing the reactions of the fans to it also replaces that. She goes on to reflect, “There was a time when it was hard for me to feel that same gratitude that I do now for certain songs and for the music because I think some of it was a stressful time."

The 31-year-old artist stated that becoming a pop star at the age of 19/20 was an 'insane' experience and that transition seemingly contributed to her feelings about her old songs.

She said, “That experience was sort of married to some of the songs a little bit,” further adding, “Or some of the songs that are more emotional that the experience that inspired them can be married to the music, for me, for a second."

The No Tears Left To Cry vocalist expressed that it changed with “time and therapy, “ and she has been able to “re-embrace” her early discography. She further said that she feels really proud, thankful, and content when she listens to them. Grande also joked that she used to, “maybe, hear it and cry, so that's a beautiful thing."

During the episode, she also touched up how “frustrating” music leaks can be for an artist. She expressed that it was really difficult for her because it was really disappointing and disheartening and she constantly attempted to get to the bottom of how people “get stuff”, whether it's pictures audio, video, or songs. She feels conflicted as it is, “Very frustrating and feels very dehumanizing.”

She further added that she has another side to her where she feels grateful to be an artist that people care for and her fans want more of her that they are willing to go to these measures to beak in and steal.

She mentioned that she is somewhere between being thankful to be there at all and being like, “But really? Come on.”

Ariana Grande will appear in Wicked which is slated to release on November 27. Apart from that the music video of The Boy is Mine, which was released in June, grabbed all the attention of her fans mostly because it starred Gossip Girl alum, Penn Badgley, and also for the song's steamy yet crip storyline.

