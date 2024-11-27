At What Rank Does Taylor Swift Stand In Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars Of 21st Century List? FIND OUT

Taylor Swift has been ranked second on Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century list. The music platform unveiled the ranking on Wednesday, November 26. At the time of unveiling the names, Billboard revealed that the celebrities on the list were the ones who defined pop music in the past 25 years.

In addition to Swift, the list included Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande. Adele and Usher joined the list, too. Meanwhile, Swift is also five spots higher than Kanye West.

Previously, the Grammy-winning singer was also named in the list of Top Artists in 2023.

At the time, Hannah Dailey from Billboard revealed that Swift, "through honoring all the traits that made her different," was "able to forcefully, gravitationally bend culture to her will and become one of the world's biggest undisputed pop stars, despite her eight-year late start in country music."

Meanwhile, Dailey opened up about being criticized for not giving Swift the top spot.

She said, "The fact that controversy will likely tear through the internet over her being just one small space below No. 1 is just another testament to her power, but regardless, her placement shouldn't leave Swifties upset for too long—especially considering how much later in the millennium she got her start, both in the genre and music in general."

Meanwhile, the achievement comes for Swift at the end of the year, which has turned out to be quite fruitful. The pop icon has been touring worldwide for her Eras Tour concert. Moreover, Taylor is set to conclude her tour in December.

The pop star wrapped up her latest Eras Tour in Toronto, where she got a little teary-eyed as she showed her gratitude to her fans in the crowd.

Taking to her Instagram, Swift thanks her fans in a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Our 6 shows in Toronto were so incredible. It was awesome to play in Canada after so much time. As always, the fans in Toronto treated us like it was a hometown show. I couldn’t have asked for more love or generosity from the people who came out.”

Taylor Swift will end her Eras Tour on December 8.

