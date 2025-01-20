James Cameron Candidly Reveals What To Expect From Avatar 3; ‘We Could Be Getting High On…’

It’s time for the OG Avatar fans to dive into the world again soon and it appears that they might get swept off of their feet! Director James Cameron talked about what the audience can expect from the upcoming installment, Avatar 3: Fire and Ash.

The acclaimed filmmaker spoke about the same during his conversation with U.K. Empire Magazine (published on January 15). Cameron mentioned that his objective is not the repeat what he has done in the last two movies but instead to make choices that are “brave” that might not be expected necessarily.

He told the outlet, “It’s a tricky thing,” adding, “We could be getting high on our own supply here, and everybody who looks at it [the new film] goes, ‘F***, that’s not what I signed up for.’”

The director stated that if one is not making bold choices, they are “wasting” each individual's money and time. Cameron stated that that alone won't suffice in the creation of “success” but it is essential. He continued that One has “got to break the mold every fricking time.”

The film helmer also told the outlet that the audience can look ahead to the highly intensified situations while mentioning that they might get transported to unexpected places, and those places “will feel earned.”

The director told the publication that they had some very “clever action set pieces, “adding that one can get that “blood up in this film.

The filmmaker stated that what excited him as an “artist who recently turned 70 and has kind of done all that stuff is not only the opportunity to get to do it again, but to get to a level of character and intrigue you haven’t seen before in an Avatar movie.”

According to ScreenRant, Avatar: Fire And Ash is slated to be out on December 19, 2025.

