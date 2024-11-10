‘I Know That Face’: Kate Winslet Recalls Sweet Reunion With Titanic Violinist Jonathan Evans-Jones

Kate Winslet recently recalled a memorable incident involving an unexpected yet sweet reunion with Jonathan Evan-Jones, the violinist from her and Leonardo DiCaprio's film, Titanic. She shared this story during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Winslet encountered Jonathan while overseeing the score recording for her latest film, Lee. The seasoned actress told Norton that she was at Abbey Road for scoring. She expressed her confusion about how they got Alexandre Desplat to agree to a score for their movie. The actress said that he was “amazing.”

The Reader star then recalled that she was there, looking through the glass into the stage where the musicians were—“huge, 120-piece orchestra—” when a violinist grabbed her attention and she thought, “I know that face.”

She was not able to remember who that person was precisely. She reflected, “And then the day goes on, and a few of the musicians start going, 'It's (him)!' and they're sort of pointing at him.”

Winslet shared that she began questioning her connection to a particular individual and who they might be. She said, “At the end of the day, I thought, 'Okay, I've got to go in.' So I went in, and he said, 'Kate, it's me!'" It was at that moment she realized who he was.

She told Norton that when the Titanic sank, the violinist stood up and said, “Come on, lads,” before he started playing. She recognized it was him and expressed how incredible that realization was.

The actress shared that they have had multiple moments like that in the movie, where people she had either worked before or knew them for a long time and grew up in the industry with “they just showed up for” her, which was wonderful.

Jonathan has contributed his work not only in Titanic but also for multiple projects, making his decades long career trajectory more interesting. His works also included Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, the Batman, Fantastic Beast and Where To Find Them, Spectre, Kong: Skull Island.

As far as Winslet’s latest movie goes, Lee is based on model turned World War II correspondent,who worked as a photographer. Her name was Elizabeth ‘Lee’ Miller.

Apart from the acclaimed actress, the project also stars, Andy Samberg, Alexander Skarasgård, Marion Cotillard, Andrea Riseborough, Noémie Merlant, James Murray and many more.

