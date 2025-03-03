Oscars 2025: Zoe Saldana Thanks Everyone But Leaves Out Star of Emilia Perez From Acceptance Speech For Best Supporting Actress

Zoe Saldana went all emotional during the recently held 97th Academy Awards. The actress stepped onto the stage to collect her accolade as she won in the Best Supporting Actress category for the movie Emilia Perez.

While Saldana could be noticed being completely teary, she went on to thank a lot of people around her, from her family members to the crew of the outing. However, the actress from Guardian of the Galaxy vol. 3 did not mention the name of her co-star, Karla Sofia Gascon.

For those who do not know, Zoe Saldana did not even thank Gascon last month when she won herself a Critics Choice Award.

In her acceptance speech, the Special Ops: Lioness actress first thanked her mother, Asalia, further adding, “I am floored by this honor. Thank you to the academy for recognizing the quiet heroism and the power in a woman like Rita and talking about powerful women, my fellow nominees. The love and community that you have offered me is a true gift, and I will pay it forward. Thank you so much.”

Saldana then went on to thank the director of the film for being a curious person and taking an interest in the story of the characters in the movie, while also calling him a “beloved character” in her life.

Further, the actress mentioned that she was sharing her award with her cast and crew and even thanked the streamer, Netflix’s Ted Sarandos, and other executives.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, concluding her speech, the actress spoke of her grandmother, who, as per the actress, would have been delighted to see Saldana win an award for an outing where she got to sing and even speak Spanish.

For those unaware, the Avatar: The Way of Water actress was competing against Monica Barbaro, Ariana Grande, Felicity Jones and Isabella Rossellini.