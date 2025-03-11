James Cameron Says His Wife 'Bawled for Four Hours' After Watching Avatar: Fire and Ash; Reveals Why

James Cameron revealed that his wife had a deeply emotional reaction after watching his latest film, Avatar: Fire and Ash. In an interview with Empire, Cameron shared that she watched the entire movie from start to finish without having seen any previous footage.

“My wife watched the whole thing from end to end. She had kept herself away from it, and I wasn’t showing her bits and pieces as we went along,” Cameron said. He stated that her response was overwhelming. “She bawled for four hours,” he added.

James Cameron shared that his wife was so emotional after watching the movie that she couldn’t put her thoughts into words. “She kept trying to get her s**t back together so she could tell me specific reactions, and then she’d just tear up and start crying again,” he said.

Eventually, he had to pause the conversation. “Finally, I’m like, ‘Honey, I’ve got to go to bed. Sorry, we’ll talk about it some other time,’” Cameron recalled.

Cameron’s Fire and Ash is the third film in the Avatar franchise. He revealed that it would be longer than Avatar: The Way of Water, which had a runtime of three hours and 12 minutes. He also hinted at the emotional depth of the film.

Cameron said that it’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before. He added that the film would explore challenging themes for the main characters.

Many familiar faces will return in Fire and Ash, including Sam Worthington, Zoë Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. Newcomers to the franchise include Oona Chaplin, who plays Varang, the leader of the Ash Clan.

Cameron has been working on post-production in New Zealand, and early reactions suggest it could be the best Avatar film yet. The previous two films, Avatar and The Way of Water, are among the highest-grossing movies in history.