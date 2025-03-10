Bachelor Star Brandi Glanville Health Update: What Happened To Her Face Melting? Here's What Went Wrong

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville has been struggling with a severe and mysterious health issue that has caused significant facial disfigurement. The 52-year-old reality star recently revealed that her face has 'literally melted away,' leaving her feeling “f---ing miserable.” As reported by People, Glanville shared her frustration on social media, admitting she has been 'faking it' and is desperate for answers.

Glanville's health problems began after a trip to Morocco in 2022. She believes the condition may have been triggered by consuming improperly stored meat during her stay. Since then, she has experienced facial swelling, scarring, and what she described as 'tiny bubbles bursting' under her skin. Bored Panda reports that despite undergoing extensive medical tests, doctors have not been able to provide a clear diagnosis.

In an effort to find answers, Glanville turned to Botched star Dr. Terry Dubrow, who performed four biopsies on her face and neck. People reports that the initial tests ruled out cancer, but further bacterial and fungal cultures are still being analyzed. Dubrow has suggested that the condition may be linked to an infection or a foreign body reaction.

Financial constraints have made the situation even more difficult. Glanville revealed that treatments at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, including IV antibiotics and antifungal medications, helped improve her condition. However, Yahoo reports that she could not afford to continue the treatments, as they were not covered by her insurance. She has since spent over USD 70,000 seeking a diagnosis and treatment from out-of-network specialists.

Adding to her distress, Glanville’s best friend has been in the ICU for two weeks. TV Insider reports that she recently expressed her emotional exhaustion, writing, “I need my life to change. That is my real-life health update.”

Despite her struggles, Glanville continues to be open about her condition on social media, sharing updates and seeking support from fans. As Reality Tea notes, her honesty has sparked an outpouring of encouragement from followers as she awaits further test results and searches for a solution to her ongoing health battle.