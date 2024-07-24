Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Approves Charli XCX's Viral 'Brat' Remark After Joe Biden's Endorsement

Ella Emhoff, Vice President Kamala Harris' 25-year-old stepdaughter, is completely on board with the latest viral trend. Emhoff recently expressed her excitement on Instagram about Charli XCX's playful label of Harris as a 'brat', as per Page Six.

Emhoff reposted Charli XCX's tweet, "Kamala IS Brat," on Monday, adding her own comment, "Charli_xcx gets it." This recognition comes as Charli XCX's latest album, brat, is gaining traction and making waves.

Charli XCX defines 'Brat'

Charli XCX's album, which dropped on June 7, popularized the term brat. In a TikTok video, Charli defined a brat as someone who is "a little messy, likes to party, and maybe says some dumb things sometimes." She defined the term as embracing one's flaws while remaining honest and blunt. According to Charli, a brat may experience emotional ups and downs but still navigates life with self-awareness and confidence.

Vice President Harris embraces the new trend

Vice President Harris appears to embrace the brat label with enthusiasm. Her official campaign account on X (formerly Twitter) updated its banner to match Charli XCX's album cover. The updated banner has "kamala hq" in lowercase black lettering on a lime green background, which matches the album's aesthetic.

Charli XCX's endorsement has sparked a flood of social media reactions. Fans have made numerous edits of Harris' speeches set to Charli XCX's music. Some of these videos are tinted green to match the album's cover.

One popular edit includes Harris's quote, "You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?" from May 2023, along with Charli's song Von Dutch. Another popular meme shows Harris's "We did it, Joe" moment with President Biden, set against the brat album background.

Charli XCX's post came after President Joe Biden decided to withdraw from the 2024 presidential race. Biden expressed his full support for Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee. George Clooney, who had previously criticized Biden, also expressed support for Harris. Clooney praised Biden's leadership and expressed excitement about supporting Harris' presidential campaign.

