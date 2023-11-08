Barbie to Once Upon A Time In Hollywood; Top 6 Margot Robbie movies that are a must-watch

Margot Robbie is a star in her own right. In the decade following her breakthrough performance in The Wolf of Wall Street in the United States, the native Australian had established herself as one of Hollywood's most dependable actors. Robbie combined old-school star power with the modern era's most popular genres, delivering outstanding performances in both action blockbusters and historical dramas. While collaborating with several of today's most important directors, like Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, Adam McKay, Damien Chazelle, James Gunn, and Wes Anderson, she has a history of casually stealing the focus from her most famous co-stars.

Margot Robbie began her professional acting career in 2007, with roles in the films ICU and Vigilante. Robbie rose to international prominence after acting in both the rom-com About Time and Martin Scorsese's The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013. She has since starred in a number of major films and is likely to appear in many more. Here are our top 6 picks for Robbie that one just can’t miss.

Barbie

Genre: comedy

Running Time: 1h 54m

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell

Release Date: July 21, 2023

Where to watch/OTT platform: Available for rent on Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7/10

It's a role that feels tailor-made for Robbie, not just because of her physical resemblance to a Stereotypical Barbie (lean, blonde, and gorgeous), but also because of her ability to mock those characteristics while still embracing them. This Barbie sets off on her hero's journey to escape the horrors of existential dread and cellulite, only to learn how the real world chews up and spits out women, as underscored in a superb monologue by her human companion, a frustrated but inspiring America Ferrera.

The narrator breaks the fourth wall at Barbie's epiphany on the paradox of patriarchal norms, pointing out the irony of having one of the most conventionally attractive and successful A-list actresses meditate on feeling insufficient. But Robbie's casting remains excellent because no one can live up to her caricature. She conveys filmmaker Greta Gerwig's recurring themes of girlhood, independence, and displacement while still retaining the essence of Barbie's idealized doll, which is no easy achievement for any actor, but Robbie does it again.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Genre: comedy and drama

Running Time: 2h 39m

Star Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Emile Hirsch, Margaret Qualley, Timothy Olyphant, Austin Butler, Dakota Fanning, Bruce Dern, and Al Pacino

Release Date: July 26, 2019

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Quentin Tarantino's film took over the big screen in 2019. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, followed an actor and his stunt double in 1969 Los Angeles as they deal with the evolving movie industry in Hollywood. Robbie portrayed the late actress Sharon Tate.

The film's massive scale, paired with Hollywood thrills, earned it many positive reviews from critics.

I, Tonya

Genre: comedy, drama, and biography

Running Time: 2h, 1m

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, and Allison Janney

Release Date: January 19, 2018

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

This biographical drama recounted Tonya Harding's entire narrative, beginning with her youth and ending with the 1994 attack on Nancy Kerrigan before the Winter Olympics. Margot Robbie played Harding, while Sebastian Stan played Harding's spouse, Jeff Gillooly, and Allison Janney played her severe mother, LaVona Golden.

Though the film was attacked for portraying Harding as sympathetic, it was generally appreciated for masterfully merging dark comedy, sorrow, and genuine emotion. Robbie's performance received a lot of praise.

The Big Short

Genre: comedy, drama

Running Time: 2h 10m

Star Cast: Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt

Release Date: December 23, 2015

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

This 2015 biographical film depicted the story of the 2007–2008 financial crisis by loosely integrating three unrelated events that culminated in the 2007 housing market catastrophe. Christian Bale, Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, and others were among the all-star cast members.

Though Margo Robbie's role was minor (she only appeared briefly as herself), it was entertaining to see her get a few lines about the film's important issues. After all, who wouldn't want to be a part of a critically acclaimed drama? The Big Short was well-received by both audiences and critics, winning several Academy Award nominations, including the award for best adapted screenplay.

About Time

Genre: comedy, romance, and fantasy

Running Time: 2h 4m

Star Cast: Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander, and Margot Robbie

Release Date: November 8, 2013

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Tim (Domhnall Gleeson) discovered his family's secret: all the men in his bloodline are capable of time travel in this 2013 British thriller. With this newfound insight, he sets out to improve his current romantic life.

Though Tim eventually fell in love with Mary (Rachel McAdams), he first pursued Charlotte (Margot Robbie), his sister's friend. Unfortunately for him, he discovered that even with time on his side, it was impossible to make someone fall in love with you under any conditions. The film received largely excellent reviews due to its intriguing plot and emotion.

The Wolf of Wall Street

Genre: comedy, drama, and biography

Running Time: 2h 59m

Star Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, Jon Favreau, and Jean Dujardin

Release Date: December 25, 2013

Where to watch/OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The Wolf of Wall Street, a black comic criminal thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is at the top of the list. The film, based on Jordan Belfort's biography of the same name, depicts Jordan Belfort's New York City stockbroker career and how his firm's wrongdoing contributed to his eventual demise.

Jonah Hill played DiCaprio's business partner, Naomi Lapaglia, and Margot Robbie played Belfort's second wife. The film made it to numerous critics' top-ten lists and got several Academy Award nominations.

