Scarlett Johansson Reveals Why She Avoids Taking Selfies With Fans Even When It 'Offends a Lot of People'

Handling a famed life is surely a tough job, especially when you don’t have any me time. Scarlett Johansson recently opened up about why she does not like taking selfies with fans and also shared details about her private life.

The Black Widow actress spoke to InStyle magazine about her boundaries with passionate fans and why she avoids getting photographed when she is away from a movie set or a stardom event.

Stating that her movie “offends a lot of people,” Scarlett Johansson added, “It doesn’t mean I’m not appreciative, of course, that people are fans or happy to see me. But I always say to people, ‘I’m not working.’ [And that means] I don’t want to be identified as being in this time and place with you. I’m doing my own thing.”

The Ghost in the Shell actress went on to say that she does not like to feel “self-conscious” in public, as she prefers to be in her own thoughts, which have nothing to do with other people.

Further speaking to the outlet, Scarlett Johansson mentioned that she is a very private person and values her close bond with her friends. “My family is very precious to me, as is their privacy. The anonymity of my children is very precious to me,” the Under the Skin actress stated.

For those unversed, Scarlett Johansson is currently married to Saturday Night Live host Colin Jost. The actress shares a son, Cosmo, 3, with Jost and a daughter, Rose, 10, with her ex-husband Romain Dauriac.

Johansson will next be seen in the action-adventure movie Jurassic World Rebirth, alongside a star-studded cast. Joining the Lucy actress, who will play the role of Zora Bennett, are Bridgerton and Wicked actor Jonathan Bailey as Dr. Henry Loomis, as well as Mahershala Ali, who will portray Duncan Kincaid.