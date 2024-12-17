Bella Hadid Opens Up About Her Guest Appearance In Yellowstone Season 5 Episode 13: 'Best Horses, Best Brains'

Bella Hadid has shared her thoughts for the first time about joining the cast of Yellowstone. Fans were taken by surprise when she made a guest appearance in Season 5, Episode 13, portraying Sadie, the girlfriend of the horse trainer.

The supermodel's acting gig allowed her to show off her exceptional equestrian skills. She appears as Travis Wheatley's girlfriend, Sadie, when Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) arrives at Wheatley's Texas ranch. In her first scene, Sadie asks Beth, "You the masseuse?" to which Beth promptly responds, "Do I look like a f—ing masseuse?" Hadid's character replies, "A very expensive one."

After the December 15 episode, Hadid took to Instagram the following day to share a heartfelt tribute to the series team. She took her fans on a carousel ride behind the scenes of her episode, where she slayed in her cowgirl look. She expressed immense gratitude to the crew, cast, and horses, stating how happy she was to be part of such a great show.

Hadid began with an alliteration of praises, writing, "Best crew, best cast, best horses, best brains. Grateful to have been in the presence of and learn a lifetime's worth of knowledge in a few days from the most brilliant of people! I could have been cast as a fly on the wall and would have been just filled with gratitude to be on a set like this for the last season of a show I love so deeply!"

The 28-year-old model also shared gratitude for co-star Kelly Reilly, saying, "Thank you Kelly for being such an inspiring mentor for our few days together. helpful, beautiful, kind, talented, and caring. She really IS that great and badass, guys!"

Bella Hadid also thanked Taylor Sheridan, in closing, with kind words saying how great it was he believed in her and asked her fans to watch the series on Paramount Network.

All five seasons of Yellowstone are available for streaming on Paramount+ and Peacock.

