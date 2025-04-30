Bella Ramsey Reveals Game of Thrones Secrets; Recalls 'Annoying' Way to Help Kit Harington Say Lines

Bella Ramsey opened up about an iconic, although awkward, scene early in their Game of Thrones acting career, quite recently. The Last of Us actor, now at the age of 21, remembers when they acted out their very first scene on the HBO show at age 11.

For Interview magazine, Ramsey recently recalled a scene with Kit Harington that caused him discomfort accidentally. They played Lyanna Mormont, the fearless young leader of House Mormont, who first appeared in season six.

Ramsey reminisced about that first scene with Harington. They did not know the proper etiquette on sets and were mouthing Harington's lines as he acted, thinking they were being useful. Years later, Ramsey felt regretful and called the experience embarrassing.

They said, "I don’t know whether you remember this, but I remember it quite vividly and have some remorse for it now, but during that scene I was mouthing your lines to you."

Ramsey added, "Now I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how awful.’ But at the time, it came from a very innocent place of being like, ‘Kit’s struggling with his line and I know it, so let me just mouth it to him.’"

Harington, by that point had already established himself as a lead on the show. He acknowledged he had been taken aback by the confidence and ability of the young actor. He wasn't upset, but instead realized the experience was a wake-up call to be more serious.

They became fast friends with their commanding presence in no time. Although a kid when they booked the role, the young actor was distinct among the other cast members and was complimented on their talent and maturity. Kit Harington also credited Bella Ramsey with bringing professionalism and clarity, unusual in child actors.

