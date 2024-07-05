Below Deck Mediterranean: Who Is Charter Guest Trishelle Cannatella?

Trishelle Cannatella recently made her appearance on the American reality television series, Below Deck Mediterranean as its Charter Guest. Cannatella is a well-known reality TV contestant who made multiple appearances on MTV’s reality shows. She also appeared in music videos and featured in Playboy magazine and DVD.

Everything to know about Trishelle Cannatella

Trishelle Cannatella, born on November 4, 1979, gained prominence after making her appearance on the MTV reality television series The Real World: Las Vegas and its subsequent sequels. After her departure from The Real World, Cannatella made her appearance in the Real World spinoff show, The Challenge.

The reality TV personality also appeared on other reality shows such as The Surreal Life, Kill Reality, Punk'd, Fear Factor, Dr. Steve-O and The Traitors. She further posed nude for Playboy magazine and the online Playboy Cyber Club. Cannatella was further featured in William Hung's music video for his single She Bangs.

Apart from her time in reality shows and commercials, Cannatella became a part of several films including the 2005 horror television film, The Scorned. Her other film projects include Ninja Cheerleaders, The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning, The Martini Shot, and many more.

Trishelle Cannatella appeared on Below Deck Mediterranean as the charter guest

Below Deck Mediterranean is an American TV reality series and is a spin-off of Below Deck. The show covers the story of crew members who work and reside in superyachts during the charter seasons in multiple countries. Trishelle Cannatella made her appearance in the show’s ongoing 9th season as she boarded the yacht as the charter guest.

Cannatell boarded Mustique along with the primary, Brittany Brower. Brittany is a TV star on her own and has even made her appearance on America's Next Top Model. Cannatella’s appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean with Brittany Brower raises the question if the duo are close to each other.

Well, Cannatella and Brower are reported to be close friends. The duo’s modeling period overlapped with each other and as per Coming Soon Net, the duo first met each other in the early 2000s and eventually became good friends. Cannatella and Brower often shared images with each other on their Instagram and have traveled together in the past before making their appearance on Below Deck Mediterranean.

Below Deck Mediterranean is currently running its Season 9, titled Mustique. Episode 6 of the season will be released on July 8, 2024. The episodes of Below Deck Mediterranean are released on Bravo and are available for streaming on the subsequent day.

