Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Reveal Why They Felt Awkward at Taylor Swift’s Party: 'No One Knew'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco might be recording industry heavyweights, but even they aren't above a party misstep—particularly when it comes to arriving on time. The couple recently revealed an awkward moment they had at their friend Taylor Swift's party.

On March 19, during their appearance on Spotify's Countdown To before the release of their joint album I Said I Love You First, the couple reminisced about the early days of their relationship—including one especially cringe-worthy evening at a Taylor Swift party.

As they drove through Los Angeles in a classic convertible, Blanco asked about their first major event together. Gomez recalled a particularly memorable night spent at Swift's post-awards show party. She said, "I don’t know if this was the first, but it was actually really funny. As a couple, we went to Taylor’s [Swift] party after some awards show."

Gomez confessed she was "mortified" when they arrived too early, quickly learning that punctuality isn't exactly a priority among celebrities. The Only Murders In The Building actress admitted, "I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified. Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time."

Blanco jokingly interjected, teasing that they are always the earliest ones when they go out together—comparing her punctuality to his mom's habit of arriving early at family gatherings.

He quipped, "We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you. You show up when, like, my mother shows up to a party."

Advertisement

Gomez and Swift have shared a deep friendship since 2008 when they were both dating Nick and Joe Jonas, respectively. Over the years, their bond has remained strong, and Swift was one of the first to publicly celebrate Gomez and Blanco's engagement in December 2024.

However, their early arrival at the party wasn't the only awkward aspect of the evening. At the time, Gomez and Blanco were keeping their relationship a secret, which added an extra layer of tension. Blanco added, "No, I thought you were gonna talk about the fact that no one knew we were dating, and we were hiding."

While Taylor Swift has expressed her desire to be the "flower girl" at Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's future wedding, the couple will first celebrate their musical partnership with the release of I Said I Love You First on March 21.