Google paid tribute to ‘Harry Potter’ star Alan Rickman with a beautiful doodle

Google commemorated late English actor Alan Rickman on his 77th birthday with a GIF doodle. The sketch showcased Rickman as an animated avatar lifting one eyebrow, a well-known industry peculiarity. He passed away in January 2016 after battling pancreatic cancer. He was 69 at the time.

The legendary actor was best known for his portrayal as teacher Severus Snape in the fictional magical realm of "Harry Potter.” His standout performance of Professor Snape made him famous all over the world. When Alan died of pancreatic cancer in 2016, every Harry Potter fan was heartbroken and devastated by the news. His popular line 'always' from the movies has been used by many as a tribute to the actor.

More about Alan Rickman

Born on 21 February 1946, Alan Rickman's first role as a actor was in the movie 'Die Hard'. Later, he worked in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, for which she earned BAFTA Award for best actor in a supporting role. Throughout his career, he has received several awards, including a Golden Globe and an Emmy nominations. Despite his reputation for playing the "bad guy," he was also loved by his fans for his roles in movies like Galaxy Quest, Die Hard, and The Hitchhiker’s Guide. In addition to this, he has also directed three plays and two films. The actor will always be remembered for his iconic roles on-screen, his philanthropy, and his compassionate attitude off-screen.

Fans reaction to Alan Rickman’s animated doodle

Many fans have shared photos of the doodle on social media mentioning that they will always remember the later actor. One fan wrote, “Google doodle in onore di Alan Rickman. Always,” A second user wrote, “Since Google is Celebrating Alan Rickman. Let's just say If you haven't watched Dogma, please watch it! Alan Rickman was amazing in it,” Another wrote, “Nice to see Alan Rickman being remembered by Google today,” A fourth person commented, “Google is celebrating the wonderful Alan Rickman today. Honour him by not letting your loved ones die way to young,”

