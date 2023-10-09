Famously created by Trey Parker and Matt Stone, South Park has been an exceptionally controversial but loved Comedy Central show. The epic series features entertaining experiences about four boys named Stan Marsh, Kyle Broflovski, Eric Cartman, and Kenny McCormick. The show is set in Colorado town and stars several recurring characters that are loved by many. The American sitcom made a name for its dark and expletive humor and shocking satires. The show has been Comedy Central's longest-running sitcom which certainly proves it manages to spark interest and keep the audience addicted. That is precisely why we have curated a list of top South Park Episodes you’d love to rewatch time and time again.

With around 350 episodes released, the show features the best of irrelevant but striking jokes, bizarre twists and so much more. We have listed only the top episodes of the American animated sitcom that boast stunningly high ratings on IMDb along with their episode, season, year of release, and OTT platforms. Not just that we have also added a brief description of the episode to give you an idea about what it is about. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in, and find your favorites.

15 Best South Park episodes along with their IMDb ratings

1. Scott Tenorman Must Die (2001)

South Park Season: 5

5 Episode Number: 4

4 Year of release: 2001

2001 IMDb Rating: 9.6/10

9.6/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device.

This feisty episode features Cartman and how he reacts when he gets pubic hair for the first time. The episode also features a mean guy named Scott Tenorman. Watch this episode to witness the members of Radiohead. The narrative apart from the pubic hair part reminds Titus Andronicus by Shakespeare. It’s a classic animation with a rating of 9.6 out of 10.

2. Make Love, Not Warcraft (2006)

South Park Season: 10

10 Episode Number: 8

8 Year of release: 2006

2006 IMDb Rating: 9.5/10

9.5/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: Max, Prime Video, Apple TV, or Vudu on your Roku device

Episode 8 of season 10 that released in 2006 has an IMDb rating of 9.5 out of 10. The episode named Make Love, Not Warcraft features World of Warcraft where a character begins killing other characters. It’s the perfect blend of South Park and World of Warcraft. The episode even received a Primetime Emmy Award. We highly recommend watching the episode for a wholesome finale.

3. The Return of the Fellowship of the Ring to the Two Towers (2002)

South Park Season: 6

6 Episode Number: 13

13 Year of release: 2002

2002 IMDb Rating: 9.3/10

9.3/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device.

Episode 13 of season 6 has an IMDb rating of 9.3 out of 10. This episode features a story of characters named Kyle, Eric, as well as Stan in South Park who get dressed as Lord of the Rings characters. The show also features a plot where Randy mixes up a Lord of the Rings DVD and an adult film and how innocent kids are severely traumatized. Watch the show to witness how the parents handle this situation. The episode is even better when rewatched.

4. Casa Bonita (2003)

South Park Season: 7

7 Episode Number: 11

11 Year of release: 2003

2003 IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Season 7, episode 11 has an IMDb Rating of 9.2 out of 10 and is another rewatch-worthy episode. The South Park episode features Cartman as well as Casa Bonita at Kyle's birthday which is planned at Casa Bonita, a Mexican restaurant Casa Bonita. Watch the episode to witness what Cartman does to receive an invitation. The episode is entertainment-filled and worth watching multiple times.

5. AWESOM-O (2004)

South Park Season: 8

8 Episode Number: 5

5 Year of release: 2004

2004 IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Season eight’s fifth episode 5 titled Awesom-O is another episode that might amuse you. The South Park episode has an IMDb Rating of 9.2 out of 10 and features an interesting story where Cartman disguises themself as a robot. The episode is famous for featuring the original track titled My Robot Friend and a satisfying finale.

6. Good Times with Weapons (2004)

South Park Season: 8

8 Episode Number: 1

1 Year of release: 2004

2004 IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device.

The first episode of season 8 released back in 2004, definitely ticks all the boxes for a re-watch-worthy South Park episode. The episode has an IMDb Rating of 9.1 out of 10. The plot of the show revolves around boys who are playing ninjas. Watch the episode to witness how they get hold of weapons that certainly serve as props that advance their game.

7. Woodland Critter Christmas (2004)

South Park Season: 8

8 Episode Number: 14

14 Year of release: 2004

2004 IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 14 of Season 8 released in 2004 titled Woodland Critter Christmas is certainly an episode you’d like to rewatch every Holiday season. The episode has an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10 and features a Christmas-themed plot that checks all the boxes when it comes to a wholesome Christmas caper. The episode also features the Christmas carol called Christmas Time is Once A Year. Watch the episode to witness the anti-Christ child and more.

8. Trapped in the Closet (2005)

South Park Season: 9

9 Episode Number: 12

12 Year of release: 2005

2005 IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 12 of season 9 released in the year 2005 boasts an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10. This South Park episode features a story where Tom Cruise locks himself in a wardrobe for some reason. The episode is certainly fun to watch as it features Cruise throwing a child-like tantrum. The plot is inspired by R. Kelly's 22-part hip-opera titled Trapped in the Closet. It is a wacky story brought to life by John Smith's astute satirical words, as well as Jane Smith's excitement.

9. The Death of Eric Cartman (2005)

South Park Season: 9

9 Episode Number: 6

6 Year of release: 2005

2005 IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

This episode titled The Death of Eric Cartman from season 9, was released back in 2005 and has an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10. When it comes to the plot, the story revolves around Cartman and how he decides to eat only the skin off each piece of chicken in a KFC bucket. The South Park episode also features the classic original TV song known as Make It Right. It is one of the best South Park episodes ever made.

10. Tsst (2006)

South Park Season: 10

10 Episode Number: 7

7 Year of release: 2006

2006 IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 7 of season 10 titled Tsst was released in the year 2006 and has an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10. This episode of the Comedy Central show features a tale of the famous dog whisperer, Cesar Millan, and how he tries to discipline Cartman. The episode also features Cartman’s mum, Liane, who is shown giving up on Cartman’s uncontrollable demeanor. This is certainly a fan-favorite episode and features how Millan changes Cartman’s life. Sources reveal real-life Cesar Millan even commented on his portrayal by the show and called it fantastic. We highly recommend you watch this South Park episode.

11. Grounded Vindaloop (2014)

South Park Season: 18

18 Episode Number: 7

7 Year of release: 2014

2014 IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

9.1/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 7 of season 18 titled Grounded Vindaloop was released in the year 2014 and has an IMDb rating of 9.1 out of 10. This is another episode we highly recommend to rewatch. The episode will make you laugh out loud. The South Park episode features Cartman’s pranks and Butters. Watch the episode to witness how Butters is convinced Cartman has a virtual reality headset on. The witty episode is a satire on the infamous Hollywood film The Matrix, Total Recall, as well as open-world gaming. The episode is a must-watch.

12. Butters' Very Own Episode (2001)

South Park Season: 5

5 Episode Number: 14

14 Year of release: 2001

2001 IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 14 of season 5 titled Butters' Very Own Episode was released in the year 2001 and has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. You have got to watch this episode if you have a thing for 1950s sitcoms. The episode certainly manages to trick audiences that it is a lighthearted tale but Butters' Very Own Episode gets dark and twisty in no time. While the character is pretty lovable he soon finds out, his father is seeing other men. This is one of the very few South Park episodes that only revolve around just one character. It is one of the most interestingly written episodes.

13. Christian Rock Hard (2003)

South Park Season: 7

7 Episode Number: 9

9 Year of release: 2003

2003 IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Where to watch / OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 9 of season 7 titled Christian Rock Hard was released in the year 2003 and has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. This South Park episode features Christian Rock Hard and how the boys decide to form a rock band. Soon, they figure out the fans are illegally downloading their music. The episode is mostly about copyright infringement, Metallica, and the Christian rock genre. It praises music but criticizes the music business as a whole while delivering a multitude of unforgettable tracks. We highly recommend watching and rewatching this episode.

14. Cartman Joins NAMBLA (2000)

South Park Season: 4

4 Episode Number: 5

5 Year of release: 2000

2000 IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 5 of season 4 titled Cartman Joins NAMBLA was released in the year 2000 and has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. This controversial South Park episode is certainly a must-watch if you like dark humor. The episode revolves around Cartman and he joins NAMBLA short for North American Man/Boy Love Association to find mature friends. It is only later he realizes it is not what he thinks it is. This scandalous episode is certainly rewatch-worthy.

15. Imaginationland (2007)

South Park Season: 11

11 Episode Number: 10

10 Year of release: 2007

2007 IMDb Rating: 9.0/10

9.0/10 Where to watch/OTT Platform: The show is available to stream on Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV as well as Vudu on a Roku device

Episode 10 of season 11 titled Imaginationland was released in the year 2007 and has an IMDb rating of 9 out of 10. The episode was the 163rd episode of the Comedy Central show and can be called the spoof of Alice in Wonderland. It also features a terrorist attack, political commentary, censorship, and capitalism among other things. The episode is worth watching.

The above assortment of best South Park episodes is a carefully curated list of the best episodes of the beloved Comedy Central sitcom. Trust us, sorting this list of South Park episodes was not a simple task but we have made sure to provide you with the very best. With more than 20 seasons and still counting, the infamous American show has more than 300 episodes so far. Surely there was a lot to pick from. That is precisely why we have listed episodes with the highest IMDb rating and which were the most critically acclaimed. These episodes will stand the test of time, every time you decide to rewatch the show. The above list of Stone Cold classics is your guide to the best South Park episodes, so all you need to do is start streaming.

