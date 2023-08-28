Widely acclaimed for his Emmy-nominated television series titled Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan, this dog expert managed to make a name in over 80 countries worldwide. Over the span of his successful career, Cesar Millan, the Mexican-American dog trainer has found multiple ways to make big bucks. Although he began his career with a focus on rehabilitating aggressive dogs and also founded a rehab complex, known as the Dog Psychology Center, in South Los Angeles back in 2002, today the man introduced his own merchandise of dog products along with helpful instructional DVDs. He is also a New York Times best-selling author which is just one of his achievements, Yep, we have a lot more in store for you. Right from Cesar Millan's Net Worth and real estate to his achievements and filmography, scroll on to learn more about the celebrity dog expert’s exceptional life and career.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about Cesar Millan, his Net Worth in 2023, his real estate annual income, monthly income and so much more.

Cesar Millan Net Worth 2023

Name : Cesar Millan

: Cesar Millan Full name: César Felipe Millán Favela

César Felipe Millán Favela Salary per year : $2 Millions

: $2 Millions Date of birth : Aug 27, 1969

: Aug 27, 1969 Age: 54 years old

54 years old Place of birth : Culiacán

: Culiacán Gender : Male

: Male Height : 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m)

: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m) Profession : Presenter, Author, Canine Professional, TV Personality, Writer, Motivational speaker, Dog trainer

: Presenter, Author, Canine Professional, TV Personality, Writer, Motivational speaker, Dog trainer Nationality : United States of America (Mexican-American)

: United States of America (Mexican-American) Monthly Income : $166,666.67

: $166,666.67 Spouse : Ilusión Millan (m. 1994–2012)

: Ilusión Millan (m. 1994–2012) Children : Andre Millan, Calvin Millan

: Andre Millan, Calvin Millan Parents : María Teresa Favela de Millán, Felipe Millán Guillen

: María Teresa Favela de Millán, Felipe Millán Guillen Siblings : Erick Millan, Mireya Millan, Nora Millan, Monica Millan

: Erick Millan, Mireya Millan, Nora Millan, Monica Millan Partner: Jahira Dar

Jahira Dar Nicknames : Sezar Milan

: Sezar Milan Cesar Millan Net Worth: $20 Million

Cesar Millan Net Worth 2023: The celebrity Mexican-American dog behaviorist has had a career span of around 25 years. With his exceptional career as a dog expert and behaviorist, the man has managed to make millions of dollars. When it comes to Cesar Millan's net worth in 2023, it is estimated at around $25 million USD. Scroll below to find out about his expenditures and his multiple sources of income.

Cesar Millan’s real estate

When it comes to Cesar Millan’s real estate, the man has definitely managed to make jaws drop. Back in 2017, Cesar purchased a property in LA's Encino suburb for around $2.8 million USD. Apart from that he was also in the limelight for selling his property in Studio City, California for a whopping $1.8 million USD. He also owns a property on the outskirts of Los Angeles. The property is around 45 acres and is located in Santa Clarita, California. The Santa Clarita property is basically the home base for Cesar Millan's Dog Psychology Center.

Cesar Millan Early life

Born on August 27, 1969, Cesar Milan is a son to Felipe Millán Guillen and María Teresa Favela. Ceza was born in the rural parts of Culiacán, Sinaloa, Mexico. His childhood includes spending time and working with multiple farm animals in Sinaloa. As it turns out his grandfather, named Teodoro Millán Ángulo, was actually a tenant farmer. Sources also reveal Cesar Millan has always had a way with dogs, which is why he was nicknamed el Perrero or the dog herder.

In an interview with his good friend Jada Pinkett Smith in July 2018, Millan shared that back when Millan was 21 years old, he illegally visited the United States. The man did not speak English and barely had a hundred dollars in his pockets.

He shared "Once you get to the border, what you see is [that] people wanted to take advantage of you. So that's when you learn about the streets. But that's another level of streets: they can sell you; they can kill you for organs. I mean, that is more likely than jumping [the border wall]."

On the United States Border Patrol, he also shared "There were many times I let the border patrol catch me because Americans feed you. So when they catch you, they feed you. Mexican police don't feed you."

In fact, the celebrity dog expert credits Jada Pinkett Smith for the fact, that he learned to speak English and has a career as a dog expert.

Cesar Millan career highlights and awards

When it comes to Cesar Millan's career, he started his career with a job at a grooming store. He has also worked as a limousine driver. He later took up an English language tuition and learned to speak English to survive in the United States of America. Later, he created a canine Academy known as Pacific Point Canine Academy. Sources reveal that Jada Pinkett Smith was one of the very first supporters as well as an elite client who helped kickstart his career. Soon, Millan managed to create the much-talked-about Dog Psychology Center. This two-acre facility located in South Los Angeles specializes in dealing with rather large breed dogs.

Back in 2002, he was also profiled by the Los Angeles Times. But a major milestone in Millan’s 25-year-long Career has to be working with MPH Entertainment, Inc. Where he developed an exceptional television pilot for a reality show. Television show titled Dog Whisperer. Naturally, the show features Millan and revolves around how he incorporates his expertise in the field of dog or canine rehabilitation.

The dog-based series premiered back in 2004 on September 13. It was a National Geographic Channel show which was later moved to the Nat Geo WILD channel. Dog Whisperer went on to become National Geographic's leading reality show when the first season aired. The show was globally broadcast in more than 80 countries.

In the year 2009, Millan’s Dog Psychology Center shifted to Santa Clarita, California. Apart from the Centre, he also inaugurated another clinic at the Country Inn Pet Resort in Davie, Florida, which is near Fort Lauderdale named the East Coast clinic. The same year Millan collaborated with IMG and introduced a magazine titled Cesar's Way that circulated monthly. When it comes to the content of the magazine, consisted of dog-related advice and content about the relationships between dogs and humans. However, the magazine publication was stopped in 2014 around December.

In the year 2013, more precisely in January 2013, Cesar Millan came up with an American documentary television series titled Leader of the Pack. The series premiered on Nat Geo Wild channel and aired from January 5, 2013, to March 26, 2013.

Later in 2014, he made a comeback with another series, titled Cesar 911 which was also a Nat Geo WILD channel show. The show is known with a different name in non-American locations which is known as Cesar to the Rescue.

In the year, 2015, Millan paired up with television veterans Sid and Marty Krofft and created a preschool television show titled Mutt & Stuff. The kid's show aired on the Nickelodeon channel. Interestingly, Cesar’s son Calvin is also featured in the show.

In the year 2017, Cesar Millan along with his older son Andre appeared in, yet another TV series titled Cesar Millan's Dog Nation,

Cesar Millan Awards

When it comes to awards, the man is famous for the Emmy nominations but he has also won a pretty prestigious People’s Choice Award for the category of Favorite Animal Show. His eminent award nominations apart from the nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for the category of Outstanding Reality Program include nomination for the ALMA Award for Favorite TV Reality, along with other nominations like Variety, Comedy Personality or Act, and Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Pre-School Children’s Series.

Cesar Millan Live!

The celebrity dog expert’s international touring dog training lecture was known as Cesar Millan Live! garnered a lot of attention. "Cesar Millan Live!" is basically a dog training lecture along with a stage performance wherein Millan tours different locations and proudly presents and shares his expert techniques as well as philosophies for a live audience. The content includes his personal experiences and references from his books or shows. The lecture usually incorporates a few hours which includes the lecture and a demonstration along with the local shelter dogs. The program uses pack-leader training techniques in order to modify any negative dog behaviors.

Cesar Millan Dog training techniques

Millan's work in the field of dog training is based on calm-assertive energy. According to him, any dog owner should aim to establish a calm-assertive relationship with their dog. He has also shared, according to his expertise with dogs, they have three pertinent needs or requirements, these include

Exercise

Discipline

Affection

He aims to improve your relationship with your dog with a number of tools like vocal marks, gestures, body language and so much more. He has gone ahead and shared, "My goal in rehabilitating dogs and training people is to create balanced relationships between humans and canines."

Cesar Millan Criticism & Controversies

Just like any other training program, Cesar Millan’s dog training program has received criticism. In an article back in 2007 in the Indian scientific journal Current Science, his methods were called flawed and outdated by Indian professional dog trainers. Some even used terms like "unscientific and inhumane."

In the year 2012, Millan’s methods were called "cruel" and "unnecessary" on The Alan Titchmarsh Show. RSPCA released a statement about his techniques that said, "Adverse training techniques which have been seen to be used by Cesar Millan can cause pain and fear for dogs and may worsen their behavioral problems." These criticisms received pretty controversial attention.

Cesar Millan’s dogs - Daddy and Junior

There are multiple television shows about dogs but shows starring Cesar garnered a lot of attention. His work and shows featured his dog named Daddy. The American Pit Bull Terrier was also popularised by his show named The Dog Whisperer. Daddy died when it was 16 back in February of 2010.

Later, Millan also took assistance from his pitbull puppy, named Junior. He called Junior Daddy's protégé because he assumed Daddy's role after his unfortunate passing. Junior died in July of 2022 which Millan announced in a video titled 'A Tribute To My Best Friend (Junior Millan)' which was uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Cesar Millan Films and Television Series Roles

A version of Cesar Millan appeared in "Tsst" back in May of 2006. The episode belongs to the infamous Comedy Central animated show titled South Park. Millan also made a guest appearance in an episode of Jeopardy! back in April of 2011. Apart from these, the dog expert has appeared in multiple films and television shows. Keep scrolling for a complete filmography along with the year of release and roles.

Cesar Millan Films Roles

Here is a list of top films featuring Cesar Millan along with the year of release.

2008 - Beethoven's Big Break as Himself

2010 - The Back-Up Plan

2019 - Trouble where he gave his Voice

Cesar Millan Television Roles

Here is a list of top television shows featuring Cesar Millan along with the year of release and his roles.

2004 - America's Top Dog as Himself / Judge in a TV special

2004–2012, 2013, 2016 - Dog Whisperer with Cesar Millan as Himself / Host / Narrator for around 189 episodes

2007 - Ghost Whisperer as Himself for the Episode: Children of Ghosts in Season 2 (S02E18)

2008 - Bones in the Episode: "The Finger in the Nest"

2008 - The Girls Next Door in Episode: "Everyday Is Wednesday"

2010 - The Apprentice in Episode: "Episode #10.3"

2013 - Cesar Millan: Doggie Nightmares in a TV special

2014–2016 - Cesar 911 Himself / Host in 13 episodes; also as executive producer

2014 - How Human Are You? in the Documentary

2014 - Cesar Millan's Socialization as Himself

2014 - Cesar Millan: Love My Pit Bull

2014 - Jeopardy! As Himself / Video Clue Presenter in the Episode: "Episode #31.7"

2015–2016 - Mutt & Stuff as Himself in 15 episodes; also as executive producer

2015 - Cesar Millan: Viva Las Vegas! in TV special

2017 - Cesar's Recruit: Asia as Himself / Host for 7 episodes; also as executive producer

2018 - Red Table Talk as Himself in a Guest; Episode: "Cesar Millan: Illegal Immigrant to American Dream"

2021 - 2022 in Cesar Millan: Better Human Better Dog as Himself in 22 episodes

Cesar Millan Legal issues

When it comes to legal issues back in the year 2006, Cesar Millan was controversially sued by a renowned television producer. He claimed that while his pet dog was at Millan’s Dog Psychology Center it was choked and in fact forced to run on a treadmill.

Later in the year 2015, Millan was once again sued by a nurse from Florida. She claimed that she was affected after being attacked by a dog that Millan had authorized to release from his Dog Psychology Center. The attack happened just one week after the release.

Another legal issue came up in Cesar’s life back in 2017 when he was sued by a gymnast named Lidia Matiss. She claimed that Millan's dog severely attacked her and even killed Queen Latifah's dog. The claims were publicly denied the claims that stating that his pit bull, Junior, killed Queen Latifah's dog.

Cesar Millan Books

When it comes to Cesar Millan's bibliography, the dog expert has delivered a number of best-selling books. His books share the experiences and tips that he has accumulated during his 25-year-long career. Keep scrolling for a complete list of books written by Cesar Millan.

Cesar Millan; Melissa Jo Peltier released in March 2007 Cesar's Way: The Natural, Everyday Guide to Understanding and Correcting Common Dog Problems published by New York: Three Rivers Press.

Cesar Millan; Melissa Jo Peltier released in March 2007 Be the Pack Leader: Use Cesar's Way to Transform Your Dog . . . and Your Life. New York published by Three Rivers Press.

Cesar Millan; Melissa Jo Peltier (March 2008). A Member of the Family: Cesar Millan's Guide to a Lifetime of Fulfilment with Your Dog. New York: Three Rivers Press. Cesar Millan; Melissa Jo Peltier (2009). How to Raise the Perfect Dog: Through Puppyhood and Beyond published by New York: Three Rivers Press.

Cesar Millan; Melissa Jo Peltier (2010). Cesar's Rules: Your Way to Train a Well-Behaved Dog. Published by New York: Crown Archetype.

Cesar Millan (2013). Cesar Millan's Short Guide to a Happy Dog: 98 Essential Tips and Techniques. Washington, D.C.: National Geography Society.

Cesar Millan; Melissa Jo Peltier (2017). Cesar Millan's Lesson’s from the Pack: Stories of the Dogs Who Changed My Life. Washington, D.C.: National Geography Society.

Cesar Millan Foundation

Cesar Millan and his former life Ilusión Millan founded the Millan Foundation which he later renamed the Cesar Millan Foundation. As of now, it is known as the Cesar Millan PACK Project. The foundation was created in order to provide stable financial support to several animal shelters as well as organizations. These organizations engage in the rescue, rehabilitation, and re-home of multiple abused and abandoned dogs or other animals. It also funds spay as well as neuter programs.

Cesar Millan Personal Life, Dating Life

Back in the year 2000, Cesar Millan finally went on to become a permanent resident of the United States. As of now, he lives in Los Angeles, California. Back in 1994, he married Ilusión Wilson. The former couple has two sons. When it comes to his personal life, the deaths of his two dogs Daddy and Junior were major events in his life.

Later, Cesar and Ilusión got divorced when Ilusión filed for divorce in 2010. He also controversially attempted suicide. In August 2010, he shared that he was in a relationship with Jahira Dar. Jahira is an actress who also worked as a former stylist as well as a wardrobe consultant. Back in 2016, they officially announced their engagement.

With a career that’s spanned over 25 years, Cesar Millan the celebrity dog behaviorist made a massive net worth of around $25 million USD. His contributions and research have been revolutionary when it comes to dogs and their relationship with humans.

