Healer to It’s Okay, That’s Love: 11 classic K-dramas that get even better on a rewatch

Anybody who’s an avid binge-watcher knows the importance of a list of comfort shows you can go back to time and time again. Whether you have had a tiring day at work, or you want a weekend with your girls, every show on this list of 11 Classic K-Dramas to rewatch will manage to win your heart. Moreover, every enlisted show has a brilliant cast with chemistry that’s hard to miss. Not just that, the shows have spectacular plots that will intrigue your attention more than once. Trust us, every show on this list below is an iconic drama and is created to watch more than once. So, what are you waiting for? Scroll ahead and dive into the world of the top 11 Korean dramas that deserve to be rewatched.

11 Iconic K-dramas worth a re-watch

1. Healer (2014-2015)

K-drama Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Action, Comedy, Crime Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 20

20 Star Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Tae Mi

Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, Tae Mi Director: Kim Jin Woo, Lee Jung Seob

Kim Jin Woo, Lee Jung Seob Writer: Ji Na Song

Ji Na Song Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The Ji Chang Wook, Park Min Young, and Tae Mi starrer show where Ji Chang Wook plays the role of Seo Jung Hoo, who earns money by running errands at night and how he falls in love with Chae Young Shin played by Park Min Young. The Netflix show features the best of action and romance. The 20-episode show will be a treat to watch over and over again.

2. It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 16

16 Star Cast: Dong Il Sung, Kwang Soo Lee, Jin Kyung

Dong Il Sung, Kwang Soo Lee, Jin Kyung Director: Kyoo Tae Kim

Kyoo Tae Kim Writer: Hee Kyung No

Hee Kyung No Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Apple TV, Viki

Apple TV, Viki IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

It’s Okay, That’s Love is another romantic-comedy drama you’d love to rewatch if you have watched it already. The show is directed and written by Kyoo Tae Kim and Hee Kyung No and features the best of Dong Il Sung, Kwang Soo Lee, and Jin Kyung among several others. The plot of the K-drama features a tale of a writer and a psychiatrist played by Gong Hyo Jin who fall in love.

3. Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo (2016–2017)

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Running Time: 60 min

60 min Number of episodes: 16

16 Star Cast: Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho

Lee Song Kyoung, Nam Joo Hyuk, Jae Yoon Lee, Hye Jung Cho Director: Oh Hyun Jong

Oh Hyun Jong Writer: Yang Hee seung

Yang Hee seung Year of release: 2016

2016 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is another Korean romantic comedy that you will definitely feel like rewatching as soon as you watch it. The highly-rated show features a tale of a group of young students and their experiences of love. Directed and written by Oh Hyun Jong and Yang Hee Seung respectively the Korean drama showcases the best of Korean actors that include, Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Song Kyoung, Jae Yoon Lee, and Hye Jung Cho among others. The 16-episode romantic comedy show’s plot focuses on teenage romance, first loves, heartbreak, and school experiences and is available on Netflix to stream.

4. Reply 1997 (2012–2013)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Running Time: 50 min

50 min Number of Episodes: 16

16 Star Cast: Eun ji Jung, Seo In Guk, Hoya, Shin So yul

Eun ji Jung, Seo In Guk, Hoya, Shin So yul Director: Shin Won Ho

Shin Won Ho Writer: Lee Woo Jung, Lee Sun Hye, Kim Ran Joo

Lee Woo Jung, Lee Sun Hye, Kim Ran Joo Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb rating: 7.9/10

Another K-drama we think you’d enjoy re-watching is Reply 1997. Directed by Shin Won Ho the show features the best of Eun Ji Jung, Hoya, Seo In Guk, and Shin So Yul. The romantic-comedy drama has 16 episodes and is available to watch and re-watch on Amazon Prime Video. We highly recommend you watch this show for a plot that features a relatable plot as well as an exceptional cast.

5. Full House (2004)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 16

16 Star Cast: Song Hye Kyo, Rain, Eun-jeong Han, Kang Hye-won, Seong Su Kim

Song Hye Kyo, Rain, Eun-jeong Han, Kang Hye-won, Seong Su Kim Director: Min Soo Pyo

Min Soo Pyo Year of release: 2004

2004 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

We promise you’d definitely enjoy watching and rewatching Full House. The Netflix drama features the best of Song Hye Kyo and Rain who are very different from each other but end up being roommates. The show features their love-hate relationship along with plenty of hilarious as well as adorable moments. The show is available on Netflix to stream and is an absolute must-watch.

6. Descendants of the Sun (2016)

K-drama Genre: Action, Romance, Drama

Action, Romance, Drama Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 16 + 3 (Special)

16 + 3 (Special) Star Cast: Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won

Song Joong Ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, Kim Ji Won Director: Eung Bok Lee

Eung Bok Lee Year of release: 2020

2020 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6/10

Another show we highly recommend watching is Descendants of the Sun. The show is a masterpiece when it comes to classic love stories which makes it the perfect show to re-watch. While the show features the best of action romance and drama, the plot of the K-drama features a story of a surgeon and soldier who is injured. Watch this extraordinary love story to witness the best of Song Joong ki, Song Hye Kyo, Jin Goo, and Kim Ji Wo.

7. Kill Me Heal Me (2015)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 20

20 Star Cast: Ji Sung, Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon

Ji Sung, Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon Director: Dae-jin Kim, Jin-man Kim

Dae-jin Kim, Jin-man Kim Writer: Su Wan Jin

Su Wan Jin Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Kill Me Heal Me is another spectacular K-drama we highly recommend watching. The show features the best performances of Ji Sung who plays the role of Cha Do Hyun and Hwang Jung Eum who plays the role of Oh Ri Jin along with Park Seo Joon. Showcasing the best of elements like comedy drama and romance, this melodramatic show is an ultimate must-watch. The show features a story of a man who suffers from multiple personality disorders and how he falls for his psychiatrist. Stream the show for this extraordinary plot and a great cast.

8. The Heirs (2013)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 20

20 Star Cast: Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won

Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, Kim Ji Won Director: Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul

Kang Shin Hyo, Boo Sung Chul Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: MX Player

MX Player IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Featuring the best of Korean stars like Lee Min Ho, Park Shin Hye, Kim Woo Bin, and Kim Ji Won we highly recommend watching The Hears. In fact, if you have already watched the show, we recommend rewatching it. The K-drama showcases the best of comedy, drama, as well as romance. Watch the 16-episode show for an instant good time.

9. Secret Garden (2010 - 2011)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Comedy, Drama, Fantasy Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 20

20 Star Cast: Ha Ji Won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang Hyun

Ha Ji Won, Hyun Bin, Yoon Sang Hyun Writer: Kim Eun Sook

Kim Eun Sook Director: Kwon Hyuk Chan, Woo Chul Shin

Kwon Hyuk Chan, Woo Chul Shin Year of release: 2010-2011

2010-2011 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Directed and written by Kwon Hyuk Chan, Woo Chul Shin, and Kim Eun Sook respectively, the show features the best of Korean actors including Ha Ji Won, Hyun Bin, and Yoon Sang Hyun. This extraordinary tale of love features a spark of love between an affluent but cold CEO named Kim Joo Won played by Hyun Bin and a stunt woman named Gil Ra Im played by Ha Ji Won. Although the K-drama is years old, it is full of entertainment and we highly recommend watching and rewatching it.

10. Coffee Prince (2007)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Star Cast: Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun-Kyun, Chae Jung-An

Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun-Kyun, Chae Jung-An Director: Lee Yoon Jung

Lee Yoon Jung Assistant Director: Jang Joon Ho

Jang Joon Ho Writer: Lee Jung A, Jang Hyun Joo

Lee Jung A, Jang Hyun Joo Year of release: 2007

2007 OTT Platform: Viki, Netflix

Viki, Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Whether you have already watched Coffee Prince or not, this show deserves to be on your watchlist forever. The show features an adorable love story that’s brought to life by a cast that includes stars like Gong Yoo, Yoon Eun Hye, Lee Sun-Kyun, and Chae Jung An among others. The show is directed by Lee Yoon Jung and written by Lee Jung-A and Jang Hyun Joo. We highly recommend you watch the iconic Korean drama.

11. She Was Pretty (2015)

K-drama Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Running Time: 1 hr

1 hr Number of episodes: 16

16 Star Cast: Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon, Jun Hee Ko

Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon, Jun Hee Ko Director: Dae Yoon Jung

Dae Yoon Jung Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Another Netflix show, we highly recommend watching is She Was Pretty. The Netflix drama features the best of Hwang Jeong Eum, Park Seo Joon, and Jun Hee Ko. The 2015 romantic comedy is directed by Dae Yoon Jung and features a story of Hwang Jung Eum and Kim Hye Jin that you will definitely love watching.

Right from Healer (2014-2015) and It’s Okay, That’s Love (2014) to Coffee Prince (2007) and She Was Pretty (2015); every show on this list of top K-dramas to rewatch is an absolute must-watch. In fact, we highly recommend you bookmark this page every time you are looking for a few comfort Korean dramas. And we assure you, our K-dramas suggestions will warm your heart in mere minutes.

