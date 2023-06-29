When it comes to animated shows, plenty of folks set them aside because they think cartoons are for kids. But hardcore fans of anime and other forms of animation are certainly aware there’s no such thing as “just for kids.” While we are fans of all kinds of animations, this time we were determined on picking out animated series for adults. Right from classics and long-running shows like The Simpsons and The Family Guy to shows that are awaiting a revival like Futurama, we have picked out only the must-watch content that’s worth checking out.

With everybody talking about the upcoming revival of the Hulu show Futurama on July 24, 2023, we figured, a list of best-animated series for adults will spark your attention. So what are you waiting for? Scroll on for the perfect assortment of the best-animated shows specially created for adults.

Below, find the best-animated shows for adults

1. Undone (2019 - 2022)

Genre: Animation, Drama, Fantasy

Animation, Drama, Fantasy Cast: Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie

Rosa Salazar, Angelique Cabral, Constance Marie Director: Hisko Hulsing

Hisko Hulsing Seasons: 2

2 Episode Duration: 23 min

23 min Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

There is a reason we started the list with this underrated show. While it’s not the regular witty animated series, it is worth watching. The show is not only visually stunning but it’s aesthetic. Interestingly, it’s so brilliantly made, at times, you’ll forget it’s an animation. The plot is reliable and packed with complex but relevant emotions. Also, we highly recommend watching this show for the time-bending concept and how the show is capable of taking you on a journey of the progranist’s growth and personal discovery. Rosa Salazar’s voice is hypnotizing, you’d wish your Siri sounded like her. If you are even remotely interested in fantasy or mental health, this show is for you. Directed by Hisko Hulsing, this animated show is available on Amazon Prime Video to watch.

2. Bojack Horseman (2014-2020)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Animation, Comedy, Drama Cast: Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie

Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie Director: Raphael Bob-Waksberg

Raphael Bob-Waksberg Seasons: 6

6 Episode Duration: 25 min

Year of release: 2014

2014 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Another animated series that you will love is Bojack Horseman. Released in 2014, the show will make you laugh right from the first episode. The show revolves around serious issues like alcoholism and depression in an artistic yet humorous way. The entertaining show is full of pop-cultural influences, obscene humor, and emotionally honest suffering. Directed by Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the show features Will Arnett, Amy Sedaris, and Alison Brie. It is available on Netflix to watch.

Advertisement

3. Rick & Morty (2013-)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Cast: Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer

Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, Spencer Grammer Creators: Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland

Dan Harmon, Justin Roiland Seasons: 6

6 Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 2013

2013 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 9.1/10

If you have watched Back to the Future IV, Rick and Morty has to be your new favorite show. The show is created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland. The animated comedy features the best of Justin Roiland, Chris Parnell, and Spencer Grammer and is available to watch on Netflix. The show revolves around Rick Sanchez who is an egotistical genius who drinks. Watch the show to witness his wacky adventures with his grandson. The classic show is awkward, brilliant, bold, witty, and magnificent all at the same time.

4. The Simpsons (1989-)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Animation, Comedy Cast: Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer

Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, Harry Shearer Creators: James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Sam Simon

James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, Sam Simon Season: 36

36 Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 1989

1989 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

No list of animated series for adults is complete without The Simpsons. The classic animated series revolves around The Simpsons family and their fun-to-watch misadventures. Created by James L. Brooks, Matt Groening, and Sam Simon, the show features the best of Dan Castellaneta, Nancy Cartwright, and Harry Shearer. The show is controversially offensive at times and seems to know all about the future. Spanned over thirty long years, this show is simply hard to miss.

5. Family Guy (1999-)

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Animation, Comedy Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green

Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green Creators: Seth MacFarlane, David Zuckerman

Seth MacFarlane, David Zuckerman Seasons: 21

21 Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix, Hotstar

Netflix, Hotstar IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

The show controversially took shots at Stranger Things, Kanye, & The Orville. Created by Seth MacFarlane, and David Zuckerman, the show features the best of Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, and Seth Green. The raunchy show features a story of a dysfunctional family and their adventures. Moreover, it features value-based messages focussed on elements like racism, sexism, and homophobic gags. The show has also been in the headlines for its political views. Released in the year 2019, it is available on Netflix to watch.

Advertisement

6. Love, Death, & Robots (2019- )

Genre: Animation, Short, Action

Animation, Short, Action Cast: Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan Nort

Fred Tatasciore, Scott Whyte, Nolan Nort Creators: Tim Miller

Tim Miller Seasons: 3

3 Episode Duration: 15 min

15 min Year of release: 2019

2019 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Created by Tim Miller, this Netflix show is one of the best-animated anthology shows ever created. Love, Death, & Robots is a collection of some of the finest animated short stories that are visionary. While every episode is a brand new story, most of them feature elements like action, romance, love, and other mature subjects. The show’s concept matches Black Mirror and is available on Netflix to watch.

7. F is for Family (2015-2020)

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Drama

Animation, Comedy, Drama Cast: Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long

Bill Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long Creators: Bill Burr, Michael Price

Bill Burr, Michael Price Seasons: 5

5 Episode Duration: 30 min

30 min Year of release: 2015

2015 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 8/10

There’s no way, you like animated series for adults and you still haven't watched F is for Family. The show revolves around an ex-Korean War veteran named Frank Murphy played by Bill Burr. Watch the show to witness how a veteran works at an airport as a baggage handler The animated comedy is not only hilarious but features a thought-provoking storyline with quick wit. Created by Bill Burr and Michael Price, the show is available on Netflix to watch.

8. Big Mouth (2017 - )

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Romance

Animation, Comedy, Romance Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein

Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein Creators: Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll

Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll Seasons: 6

Episode Duration: 30 min

Year of release: 2017

2017 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Another animated series for adults we highly recommend watching right away is Netflix’s Big Mouth. Created by Jennifer Flackett, Andrew Goldberg, and Nick Kroll, the show features the best of Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, and Jessi Klein. The coming-of-age sitcom is undoubtedly one of the best Netflix original shows ever created. When it comes to the plot the animated show features elements of adolescence. Plus, you are going to love its raunchy real humor and real talks about sex and puberty.

Advertisement

9. Paradise PD (2018–2022)

Genre: Action, Animation, Comedy

Action, Animation, Comedy Cast: David Herman, Tom Kenny, Kyle Kinane

David Herman, Tom Kenny, Kyle Kinane Creators: Roger Black, Waco O'Guin

Roger Black, Waco O'Guin Seasons: 4

4 Episode Duration: 28 min

28 min Year of release: 2018

2018 OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Another animated show that’s full of comic moments is David Herman, Tom Kenny, and Kyle Kinane’s Paradise PD. The comedy animation follows the story of Officer Randall Crawford and how he handles a police department in a pretty dense way. The show is certainly not for kids and features comedy that’s almost barbaric but manages to make viewers chuckle. The show features the best of David Herman, Tom Kenny, and Kyle Kinane and is available on Netflix to watch.

10. Hit-Monkey (2021)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Action

Animation, Adventure, Action Cast: Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn

Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, Olivia Munn Creators: Josh Gordon, Will Speck

Josh Gordon, Will Speck Seasons: 1

Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 2021

2021 OTT Platform: Hotstar

Hotstar IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Watch Josh Gordon, Will Speck’s Hit Monkey on Hulu or Hotstar to witness the best of Fred Tatasciore, Jason Sudeikis, and Olivia Munn. The action adventure animation features a story of an assassin named Bryce and how he discovers a Japanese macaque in a sauna. The Marvel show stands out and is worth your time.

11. American Dad (2005 - )

Genre: Animation, Comedy

Animation, Comedy Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes

Seth MacFarlane, Wendy Schaal, Scott Grimes Creators: Mike Barker, Seth MacFarlane, Matt Weitzman

Mike Barker, Seth MacFarlane, Matt Weitzman Seasons: 19

19 Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 2005

2005 OTT Platform: Hotstar, Hulu

Hotstar, Hulu IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Another animated show for adults, we vouch for is American Dad. The long-running show features the life of the Smith family and followers how Stan Smith voiced by Seth MacFarlane explores life as an American Dad. Watch the show on Hotstar or Hulu to witness the life of a CIA agent and his family.

Advertisement

12. Futurama (1999-2023)

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Animation, Adventure, Comedy Cast: Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal

Billy West, John DiMaggio, Katey Sagal Creators: David X. Cohen, Matt Groening

David X. Cohen, Matt Groening Seasons: 11

11 Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 1999

1999 OTT Platform: Hulu

Hulu IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The show is a creation by the makers of The Simpsons. This long-running show was released in 1999 and is still going strong. The plot revolves around Phillip J. Frye who wakes up thousands of years after being cryogenically frozen and suddenly is stuck as an employee of an interplanetary delivery company. The show features the best of misadventures that’ll make you laugh out loud. Created by David X. Cohen, and Matt Groening, the show features the voices of Billy West, John DiMaggio, and Katey Sagal and is available on Hulu to watch.

13. The Boondocks (2005-2014)

Genre: Animation, Action, Comedy

Animation, Action, Comedy Cast: Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams

Regina King, John Witherspoon, Gary Anthony Williams Creator: Aaron McGruder

Aaron McGruder Seasons: 4

4 Episode Duration: 22 min

22 min Year of release: 2005

2005 OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Another animated show that’s both hilarious and socially mindful, is The Boondocks. The show is created by Aaron McGruder that features the best of Regina King, John Witherspoon, and Gary Anthony Williams. When it comes to the plot it features the best of Robert Freeman and his grandkids named Riley and Huey. Watch the show to witness how they move into a neighborhood. It is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

Advertisement

Anyone who believes animated shows and movies are just entertainment for kids certainly hasn't found the right animated series for adults. We have been hoping, this list managed to change your minds. Every show enlisted above is an iconic animated drama that features the most relatable and real emotions in the form of animations. While most of them are comic, each one of them has a certain depth entrenched in it. We highly recommend you share this article with anyone who says animations are just for children and bookmark this page for the ways you need a quick recommendation for an animated show.

ALSO READ: 61 Best Animated Movies as per the latest ranking