Undoubtedly, Tom Cruise has been one of the biggest Hollywood legends. In fact, amidst his expansive four-decade-long Hollywood career, he has delivered a number of hit films with an elaborate list of epic characters under his belt. That is precisely why we have curated the perfect list of the top 15 Tom Cruise movies listed according to their popularity. In the below-mentioned compilation, we have also added all the other important details like the IMDb ratings, cast, creators, and duration along with their trailers or posters, to help you make an informed decision.

With an aim to create the perfect all-inclusive Tom Cruise watchlist, we have curated a well-rounded assortment of the best Tom Cruise movies of every genre including action, drama, thriller adventure, fantasy, as well as romance. So what are you waiting for? Go on dive into the list of best movies like Top Gun, Legend, Eyes Wide Shutto Mission: Impossible, and A Few Good Men.

Tom Cruise Movies along with their IMDb ratings

1. Top Gun (1986)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action

Drama, Action Running Time: 109 min

109 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer

Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer Director: Tony Scott

Tony Scott Year of release: 1986

1986 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

This legendary drama action starring Tom Cruise, Tim Robbins, Kelly McGillis, and Val Kilmer is directed by Tony Scott. When it comes to the plot the 1986 drama features a story of students at the school of elite fighter weapons (United States Navy.) Watch the movie to witness how the students compete amidst their daring experiences. When it comes to the OTT platform, this classic drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.9 out of 10.

2. Legend (1985)

Movie Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance, Drama

Adventure, Fantasy, Romance, Drama Running Time: 94 min

94 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, and David Bennent

Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, and David Bennent Director: Ridley Scott

Ridley Scott Year of release: 1985

1985 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu

Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, Vudu IMDb Rating: 6.3/10

Another great movie featuring genres like adventure, fantasy, romance, and drama is Legend. This exciting drama features the best of movie star cast like Tom Cruise, Mia Sara, Tim Curry, as well as David Bennent. The film is directed by Ridley Scott and revolves around a plot where a young man tries to stop the Lord of Darkness from eradicating daylight to marry the lady he loves. When it comes to the OTT platform, this classic drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1985 drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Apple TV, Amazon Video, Google Play Movies, YouTube, as well as Vudu to rent. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.3 out of 10.

3. The Outsiders (1983)

Movie Genre: Drama, Crime

Drama, Crime Running Time: 91 min

91 min Movie Star Cast: C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise

C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, and Tom Cruise Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Francis Ford Coppola Year of release: 1983

1983 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Hulu

Hulu IMDb Rating: 7/10

C. Thomas Howell, Matt Dillon, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze

Francis Ford Coppola, along with Tom Cruise. The movie is directed by Francis Ford Coppola as well as revolves around a story that’s set in a small Oklahoma town in the year 1964. Watch the movie to witness the rivalry between gangs named poor Greasers as well as the rich Socs. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1983 drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Hulu to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7 out of 10.

4. Eyes Wide Shut (1999)

Movie Genre: Drama, Mystery, Thriller

Drama, Mystery, Thriller Running Time: 159 min

159 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field, and Sydney Pollack

Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field, and Sydney Pollack Director: Stanley Kubrick

Stanley Kubrick Year of release: 1999

1999 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Eyes Wide Shut is a 1999 mystery thriller that features the best of Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, Todd Field, and Sydney Pollack. The movie is directed by Stanley Kubrick and revolves around a Manhattan doctor who embarks on an eccentric, all-night odyssey. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1999 drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5 out of 10.

5. Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994)

Movie Genre: Drama, Fantasy, Horror

Drama, Fantasy, Horror Running Time: 123 min

123 min Movie Star Cast: Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, and Kirsten Dunst

Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, and Kirsten Dunst Director: Neil Jordan

Neil Jordan Year of release: 1994

1994 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Interview with the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles is another star-studded horror fantasy drama that features the best of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Antonio Banderas, as well as Kirsten Dunst. The movie is directed by Neil Jordan and revolves around an epic tale of a vampire featuring a story of love, disloyalty, loneliness, and starvation. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1994 drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5 out of 10.





6. Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol (2011)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Thriller

Drama, Action, Adventure, Thriller Running Time: 132 min

132 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton

Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton Director: Brad Bird

Brad Bird Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol is another drama that features the best of genres like action, drama, adventure, thriller, as well as action. The movie features the finest of stars like Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, and Paula Patton. The movie is directed by Brad Bird and revolves around the shutdown of IMF because of the Kremlin bombing which leads Ethan Hunt along with his new team to go out of control. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 2011 action-adventure thriller drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5 out of 10.

7. Mission: Impossible (1996)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Thriller

Drama, Action, Adventure, Thriller Running Time: 110 min

110 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, and Henry Czerny

Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, and Henry Czerny Director: Brian De Palma

Brian De Palma Year of release: 1996

1996 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.1/10

This iconic action adventure thriller drama features the best of Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Jon Voight, Emmanuelle Béart, as well as Henry Czerny among others. The movie was directed by Brian De Palma and was released in 1996. The plot of the movie revolves around an American agent, who is somehow under a false hunch of disloyalty, and who tries to discover a spy. When it comes to the OTT platform, this action thriller drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.1 out of 10.

8. Collateral (2004)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Crime

Drama, Action, Crime Running Time: 120 min

120 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo

Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo Director: Michael Mann

Michael Mann Year of release: 2004

2004 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Collateral is a 2004 action crime drama that features the best of Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, and Mark Ruffalo among others. The movie is directed by Michael Mann and revolves around a plot where a cab driver becomes a hostage of a fascinating contract killer in Los Angeles. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 2004 drama starring Tom Cruise is available on Netflix to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.5 out of 10.



9. A Few Good Men (1992)

Movie Genre: Drama, Thriller

Drama, Thriller Running Time: 138 min

138 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, and Kevin Bacon

Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, and Kevin Bacon Director: Rob Reiner

Rob Reiner Year of release: 1992

1992 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: SonyLiv

SonyLiv IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

A Few Good Men is another thriller drama that features the best of actors like Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore, as well as Kevin Baco. The movie is directed by Rob Reiner and revolves around Lieutenant Daniel Kaffee who is a military lawyer. Watch the movie to witness how he defends Marines who are accused of murder. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1992 thriller drama starring Tom Cruise is available on SonyLiv to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.7 out of 10.

10. Magnolia (1999)

Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Running Time: 188 min

188 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman

Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, and Philip Seymour Hoffman Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson Year of release: 1999

1999 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

This 1999 Drama features the best of Tom Cruise, Jason Robards, Julianne Moore, as well as Philip Seymour Hoffman. The movie is directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and revolves around a plot where an epic cluster of interrelated characters are in pursuit of love and forgiveness in San Fernando Valley. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1999 drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video for rent. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8 out of 10.

11. Rain Man (1988)

Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Running Time: 133 min

133 min Movie Star Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, and Gerald R. Molen

Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, and Gerald R. Molen Director: Barry Levinson

Barry Levinson Year of release: 1988

1988 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 8/10

This 1988 drama features the best of Dustin Hoffman, Tom Cruise, Valeria Golino, as well as Gerald R. Molen among several others. The movie is directed by Barry Levinson. It revolves around a plot where a greedy Los Angeles yuppie discovers that his estranged dad has actually left behind a huge fortune to a brother he didn't even know was real. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 1988 drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 8 out of 10.

12. Minority Report (2002)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Crime, Mystery

Drama, Action, Crime, Mystery Running Time: 145 min

145 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow

Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Year of release: 2002

2002 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Minority Report is a 2002 drama that features the best of genres like action, crime, as well as mystery. The movie features the best of stars like Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell, Samantha Morton, and Max von Sydow. Directed by none other than Steven Spielberg the movie revolves around a plot set in the future where a striking police unit is capable of arresting murderers even before they execute their offense or crimes. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 2002 action crime drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.6 out of 10.



13. War of the Worlds (2005)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi

Drama, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi Running Time: 116 min

116 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins, and Miranda Otto

Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins, and Miranda Otto Director: Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg Year of release: 2005

2005 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Netflix IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

This drama features the best of genres like action, adventure as well as science-fiction. The movie has Hollywood stars like Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning, Tim Robbins, as well as Miranda Otto. Directed by Steven Spielberg the movie revolves around a plot amidst an alien invasion that threatens the fate of humanity. Watch the movie to witness a catastrophic nightmare. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 2005 action drama starring Cruise is available on Netflix to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.5 out of 10.

14. The Last Samurai (2003)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action

Drama, Action Running Time: 154 min

154 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Billy Connolly, and William Atherton

Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Billy Connolly, and William Atherton Director: Edward Zwick

Edward Zwick Year of release: 2003

2003 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

The Last Samurai is an action drama featuring the best of Hollywood movie stars including Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe, Billy Connolly, as well as William Atherton among others. The movie is directed by Edward Zwick and revolves around a plot where an American adviser in the military begins to embrace the Samurai culture. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 2003 drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 7.8 out of 10.

15. Mission: Impossible III (2006)

Movie Genre: Drama, Action, Adventure, Thriller

Drama, Action, Adventure, Thriller Running Time: 126 min

126 min Movie Star Cast: Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, and Philip Seymour Hoffman

Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, and Philip Seymour Hoffman Director: J.J. Abrams

J.J. Abrams Year of release: 2006

2006 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

This 2006 drama features the best of genres like action, adventure, and thriller. Starring Hollywood actors like Tom Cruise, Michelle Monaghan, Ving Rhames, as well as Philip Seymour Hoffman the movie is directed by J.J. Abrams. The plot of the movie revolves around an IMF agent named Ethan Hunt who is amidst a conflict with a dangerous as well as sadistic who wants to kill him. When it comes to the OTT platform, this 2006 drama starring Cruise is available on Amazon Prime Video to stream. The IMDb rating of the movie is 6.9 out of 10.

The above list of Tom Cruise movies is listed according to their popularity. Moreover, the above-mentioned movies feature the actor’s biggest performances that are absolute must-watch. Each movie listed is critically acclaimed and has also received a number of awards. We highly recommend you to bookmark this page for the actor’s iconic performances featuring the best of his signature charisma and energy.

Bonus list of Tom Cruise movies

Here is a bonus list of best movies starring Tom Cruise along with their year of release.

Mission: Impossible II (2000)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Jerry Maguire (1996)

Risky Business (1983)

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

The Firm (1993)

Knight and Day (2010)

Valkyrie (2008)

Cocktail (1988)

Endless Love (1981)

Days of Thunder (1990)

The Color of Money (1986)

Takers (2010)

Born on the Fourth of July (1989)

Taps (1981)

All the Right Moves (1983)

Losin' It (1982)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Stanley Kubrick: A Life in Pictures (2001)

Space Station 3D (2002)

