‘The Most Powerful Thing I’ve Done…’: Rihanna Celebrates International Women's Day; Shares UNSEEN Delivery Room Pics With Sons

Celebrating womanhood comes in many shapes and forms and being a mother definitely makes that list, and Rihanna found a perfect occasion to celebrate that during this year’s International Women's Day.

The Diamonds vocalist took to her Instagram and shared a post that consisted of two pictures. It appeared that those snaps were captured when Rihanna had given birth to her sons, in the delivery room.

In the first picture, the artist shared a picture of herself and her firstborn son, RZA, who had laid on the chest of his mother. In the picture, her gold and pearl neckpiece also stood out. The global superstar also shared another photo with her other son in the next slide.

The second photo consisted of her second child. Her younger son Riot Rose was held by his mother. She looked directly at the camera in the snap. Rihanna donned black colored clothing along with black sunglasses with a pink colored frame.

The If It’s Lovin’ That You Want songstress wrote a heartfelt caption that read: “by far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay. 1- RZA. 2- Riot Rose. “

The artist and businesswoman made sure to vaguely touch up the reason why she wore those accessories in both pictures. She penned, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.”

The post garnered many heartwarming comments from the singer’s fans. A person wrote, “I need more of these two little cuties on the grid. they are just adorable,” while another commented, “I want to be a baddie momma like you when I grow up.”

For the unversed, Rihanna and partner A$ap Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA in 2022 and their second and youngest son in the year 2023.