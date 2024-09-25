'Beyond Just Physical Harm': Diddy Accuser Opens Up About Alleged Abuse Amid Rapper's Arrest

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

Thalia Graves has come forward with claims that she was drugged and abused by Sean 'Diddy' Combs and his former bodyguard over 20 years ago. The alleged assault happened on a pool table inside the Bad Boy Records studio in New York City as per PEOPLE.

Graves, speaking publicly for the first time since Diddy's arrest, explained how the traumatizing event left her emotionally scarred and unable to even feel safe in her own skin.

Graves, joined by her attorney Gloria Allred, gave an impassioned account of the alleged assault during a press conference on Tuesday, September 24. “The internal pain after being sexually assaulted has been incredibly deep and hard to put into words,” Graves said.

“It goes beyond just physical harm caused by and during the assault. It’s a pain that reaches into the very core of who you are and leaves emotional scars that may never fully heal.”

Earlier that day, Graves filed a 26-page civil complaint in New York federal court against Combs, his former bodyguard Joseph Sherman, Bad Boy Entertainment, and others.

The complaint comes shortly after Combs was arrested on September 16 on allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation for prostitution. Combs pled not guilty and was denied bail twice.

The complaint alleges that Combs lured Graves to the studio in 2001 when she was 25 years old. Graves believes she was given a glass of wine that was likely laced with a drug, which eventually caused her to briefly lose consciousness.

She awoke to find herself in a vulnerable situation, her hands tied behind her. The complaint claims that Combs and Sherman recorded the assault and showed it to others.

Graves described how the claimed assault had an immense effect on her mental and emotional well-being. She explained how the trauma affected her daily life, resulting in PTSD, depression, and anxiety. She said that some of the hardest parts of this pain are the shame and guilt she has experienced which play a negative part in her day-to-day ability to function properly.

She added that being blamed, questioned, and threatened has often made her feel worthless, isolated, and sometimes responsible for what happened to her.

Graves admitted that she often feels alone and has problems leaving her home. She said she goes through spells of being distant and withdrawn that make it difficult to leave her house.

She said that the trauma of the assault has taken its toll on her mental health. She is emotionally traumatized and it's been difficult for her to trust others, build healthy relationships, and even feel safe in her own skin.

Graves' complaint seeks compensatory and punitive damages, with the amount to be determined by the court. While Graves expressed some relief that Combs is now in jail, she stated that it doesn't take away the pain she is experiencing. She said she is glad that he is locked up, but that is a temporary feeling of relief.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

