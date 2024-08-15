'We Love You': Billy Joel Shares Heartfelt Post For Daughter Della’s 9th Birthday

Billy Joel, the legendary Piano Man is not just a music icon; he’s also a devoted father. While fans around the world adore his music, those who follow him closely know that he is a family man. Joel, recently took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Della Rose’s 9th birthday.

The 75-year-old singer-songwriter, known for his timeless hits and incredible stage presence shared photos of daughter Della. Let’s take a closer look at Joel’s post for his daughter.

Celebrating Della Rose’s birthday

Billy Joel doesn’t often share personal photos of his family, but when he does, fans eagerly take notice. On Della Rose’s 9th birthday, Billy took to Instagram and Facebook to post several adorable photos of his daughter. Della loves enjoying time with animals and was photographed spending time with baby goats and horses.

Along with these sweet snapshots, Joel wrote a touching caption too: “Happy 9th Birthday, Della Rose. Watching you grow and shine, keeps us all in awe. We love you 🩷”

Fans react to Della’s resemblance with Billy

It didn’t take long for Billy Joel’s followers to do something striking about the photos. People claimed that Della Rose was the spitting image of her famous father. The comment section was filled with fans pointing out the uncanny resemblance between Billy and his daughter.

One fan said, “Omgoodness she looks just like you Billy Joel!!!! ❤️” Another added, “She looks like You BJ with her mother's hair colors. Happy Birthday to her 🎈🎉🎂🎁🎉.” “i love how she looks exactly like her father 😭💕💕,” third added.

Della’s stage performance

Della Rose is no stranger to the spotlight. From a young age, she has joined her father on stage during his performances. Most recently, on August 9, Della and her younger sister, Remy Anne, 6, shared the stage with Billy Jole. This happened during a concert in Cardiff Wales. Della’s confidence and charm were on full display as she sang along with her dad during the concert.

Well, this isn’t the first time Della has wowed the crowd. She has been performing with her father since she was just three years old. During a concert at Madison Square Garden, she joined her dad for a duet of Don’t Ask Me Why, one of her favorite songs. People often claim that along with Joel’s looks Della also has inherited his love for music and performing. Della’s future looks bright as she shines on stage along with his father several times.

Billy Joe’s three daughters

Billy Joel’s family is at the center of his life. He shares Della and her younger sister, Remy Anne 6, with his wife, Alexis Roderick. Billy Joel and Alexis Roderick got married in 2015.

In addition to Della and Remy, Billy also has an adult daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Joel shares 38-year-old Alexa Ray Joel from his previous marriage to model Christie Brinkley. Despite the age difference between his daughters, Billy shares a close bond with all of them. All three of them frequently appear together at events and on stage.

A look back at Billy Joel’s marriages

Billy Joel’s family life has seen its share of ups and downs. He has been married four times, each bringing its unique chapter. He first got married to his manager, Elizabeth Weber in 1973. After 9 years their marriage ended and Joel got remarried in 1985. This time he got married to Christie Brinkley, the mother of Alexa Ray.

After separating from Brinkley in 1994, Joel got married to chef Katie Lee. Their marriage lasted in 2009. Finally, in 2015, Joel married Alexis Roderick, with whom he shares Della and Remy. Despite his busy career, Billy Joel has always made time for his daughters.

He once mentioned in an interview with Rolling Stone that he is sometimes mistaken for a grandfather due to his age. But then he claimed that his daughter keep him feeling young all the time.

