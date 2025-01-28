Billy Ray Cyrus Cryptically Responds to Son Trace's Open Letter; Says 'Past Does Not Equal the Future'

Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence for the first time since his son Trace addressed him in a concerned open letter, stirring drama within the family. The Achy Breaky Heart singer took to social media to share a cryptic post about "healing" amid apparent family strains.

On Sunday, January 26, the country star shared a clip of his 2009 track Somebody Said a Prayer on his official YouTube channel, which featured his son Trace, whom he adopted in 1993 after marrying his now ex-wife Tish Cyrus.

Billy started by thanking the California rains in the description box, a relief after the recent wildfire devastation. He prayed for the heartbroken, affected people and let one prayer out for his sons, daughters, and their mother.

"Let this moment be the start of healing for us all," he wrote. "The past does not equal the future. Amen," he added. Billy and Tish, who got divorced in 2022, are also parents to Brandi, 37, Trace, Miley, Braison, 30, and Noah, 25. Billy is also father to his son Christopher from a previous relationship.

On January 22, Trace penned an emotional open letter for his musician father on Instagram. He expressed his concerns after the clip of the country star behaving weirdly during his inaugural performance at Liberty Ball went viral.

In the letter, he revealed how he and his sisters are concerned over their father's health and said he was worried that "the world may lose you far too soon." Trace admitted that they don't recognize the man Billy has become and are only left with memories of who their father was.

Advertisement

"As I write this with tears in my eyes I hope you realize this message only comes from a place of love," he added. Over the weekend, a source told People magazine that Miley is at a "great" place in life and wants to stay away from the family drama.