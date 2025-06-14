The Bold and the Beautiful June 13 Recap: Brooke Holds Onto Ridge as Luna Confides in Remy About Her Plan

On the June 13 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, emotions simmered beneath the surface for Brooke, Ridge, and Steffy, while Luna’s obsession continued to spiral. As Brooke confessed her loneliness and Ridge comforted Taylor, Steffy and Finn’s quiet evening masked the threat Luna posed—one that’s only growing more dangerous.

Brooke keeps faith in her ‘destiny’

At Forrester Creations, Brooke sat alone in Eric’s office, replaying memories of the fashion show and Ridge’s reaction to her in the Portofino gown. She was clearly haunted by their past and struggled to accept his continued presence at the Forrester mansion with Taylor.

When Hope walked in, she found her mother trying to stay strong, though Brooke finally admitted how lonely the house had become without Ridge—and now without Hope and Beth, who were spending more time at Carter’s.

Despite her pain, Brooke insisted she had not given up. She claimed Ridge still loved her and would eventually return. Hope voiced concern that her mother was living in false hope. However, Brooke remained firm, saying that she believed Ridge was her “destiny,” and that if she stopped believing now, she would regret it forever.

Steffy feels secure—but Luna’s plot moves forward

At the cliff house, Steffy and Finn enjoyed family time with Hayes and talked about how important it was to protect him. They believed they had kept Luna at bay after Finn reaffirmed his loyalty to Steffy. However, neither knew Luna was far from finished.

Back in her apartment, Luna cried over what she could not have, believing Steffy had stolen it from her. Remy later shows up concerned and listens to Luna vent. Luna revealed she still believed Finn wanted her in his life. Smiling, she says that Steffy would not stand in her way for much longer.

