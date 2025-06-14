General Hospital June 13 Recap: Drew Prepares to Leave, Lulu Refuses to Say Sorry and Sonny Makes Risky Offer

In General Hospital’s June 13 episode, Drew met with Martin to explore options after Willow’s devastating custody loss. However, Martin warned that the judge’s ruling left no path for appeal. Drew realized his involvement had cost Willow everything.

Knowing Michael refuses to let Willow near the kids as long as Drew is around, he wondered if removing himself from her life—taking Scout and relocating to D.C.—might give her another chance. Later, Drew sought Jason’s help to present a proposal to Michael, hoping to repair the damage and restore peace for everyone involved.

Maxie confronts Lulu, and Brook Lynn holds her ground

At Maxie’s apartment, Lulu was stunned to be invited—until she discovered it was a setup. Maxie insisted Lulu acknowledge the fallout from revealing Gio’s true parentage, especially after Brook Lynn’s mother and grandmother kept it secret to honor a dying woman’s wishes.

Lulu refused to apologize to Brook Lynn but admitted Gio deserved one. When Brook Lynn arrived, Maxie pleaded for peace, pointing out how the feud would affect Dante, Rocco, and Gio. Brook Lynn agreed to a truce for the boys’ sake—but Lulu held firm that she owed Brook Lynn nothing.

Sonny offers Natalia a new identity—in Belize

Sonny, worried about Natalia cooperating with the DA, offered her a clean slate: a new identity and life in Belize. Natalia was stunned but conflicted, knowing it would mean cutting ties with her children. Sonny reminded her that this was the only way to avoid prison and protect them both from a massive investigation.

Meanwhile, Marco confronted his mother about her arrest, only to learn the DA demanded she deliver evidence on Sonny. Though Natalia claimed Sonny didn’t know, her secretive behavior left Marco rattled—and possibly more determined to intervene.

Dante and Chase explode as Anna tries to intervene

At the precinct, Dante clashed with Chase over the Gio case. Dante, enraged by Chase’s silence, accused him of betraying their partnership. Chase argued it was not his secret to share. Their shouting match forced Anna to step in, recognizing their fractured personal relationship had now jeopardized their work one.

