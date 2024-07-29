Blake Lively Shares PIC of Her Latest Baking Experiment, Whips Up Raspberry Crumble From Scratch

The baking aficionado, Blake Lively is at it again!

Known for her impressive baking skills, the actress shared her latest experiment—raspberry crumble made from scratch. She is definitely not a rookie considering her collaboration with French pastry chef Cédric Grolet to make a decadent cake or having a bake-off with her It Ends With Us co-stars.

Blake Lively shows off her baking skills

On Sunday, July 28, the Gossip Girl alum took to social media to share her latest creation. “... I made this raspberry crumble today with raspberries from the bushes … at least I think they were raspberries,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

The crumble was placed in a large red bowl next to a plate with a big slice of the dish topped with—raspberries mixed with oats and raisins topped with scoops of fresh cream. Baking is one of Lively’s many skills which she often likes to share with people.

In September 2023, she posted a video on Instagram of herself teaming up with French pastry chef Cédric Grolet to make a decadent cake. In the video, the actress was efficiently piping jam and cutting rounds of the cake.

Blake Lively bakes with her It Ends With Us co-stars

When it comes to baking, Lively is brutally honest with her reviews! During a “hot chocolate chip cookies” baking session with her It Ends With Us co-stars Brandon Sklenar and Alex Neustaedter, the actress didn’t sugarcoat her comments while tasting the cookies.

She shared a video of their session on social media and wrote, “I’ve never laughed so hard in a kitchen than making this video.”

“... These Atlas men are going to ruin my baking reputation. Please step in and show them how it’s done,” she added. While tasting the cookies, Lively said, “the flavor’s not bad … the texture is vile.”

She even mentioned her co-stars on her Instagram stories and warned ladies of their charms while working in the kitchen and at the same time insulted by calling them “skin-covered tornadoes in the kitchen.”

“Save your vision board for Gordon Ramsay," she added. Look out for It Ends With Us, releasing in theaters on August 9.