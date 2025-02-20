Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Actress Felt ‘Awful’ Over Ryan Reynolds’ Rewritten Part as She Apologizes to Screenwriter

Blake Lively has come forth with an amended complaint. The actress in her new version revealed that she allegedly apologized to the screenwriter of It Ends with Us, Chritsy Hall after sharing that her husband Ryan Reynolds rewrote a scene. The actress filed her amended complaint on Tuesday.

After Hall’s interview with PEOPLE, where she said that she doesn't mind little changes as “the moments that I felt like needed to be honored are there,” Lively referenced her interview in the amended complaint.

As per court documents, reported by Toofab, on August 11 lively received a message from a cast member who had observed “the evident smear campaign against Ms. Lively and the cast was 'insane.'"

The complaint further mentioned that on the same day, Blake Lively approached Christy Hall with a heartfelt apology about Reynolds’ script of the rooftop scene. The docs also mentioned that “Ms. Hall graciously accepted” this apology and had not taken Lively’s comment personally.

In the screenshot shared in the docs, Lively’s apology mentioned, "I heard you were ambushed at your junket with a question about something I said on the red carpet. I feel awful."

Lively continued to say that she would have never said anything that she thinks could have been used against Hall while adding that she was simply proud of her partner and was feeling “grateful for the ways in which he shows up for me.”

“I believe firmly that two things can be true. In this case, he can show up for me and do great work doing so, and you can do great work which got us all here," Lively added further claiming that the media will only make things worse.

Meanwhile, Justin Baldoni’s lawyers have slammed the amended complaint.