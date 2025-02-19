Blake Lively Tries to Focus on ‘Good Things’ Amid Messy Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni; ‘Will Be a Long Year…’

Blake Lively is reportedly bracing herself for a “long year” amid the messy legal battle with Justin Baldoni. A source told People magazine that the Gossip Girl alum is “trying to focus on the good things" ahead of the release of her next movie, Another Simple Favor.

The actress recently grabbed attention with her first red-carpet appearance since filing a se*ual harassment lawsuit against her It Ends With Us director and co-star, Justin Baldoni. On Sunday, February 16, Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, glammed up to attend Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.

The source claims that the Green Lantern actress was anxious about attending the event amid everything that’s been going on. However, she thought it was the perfect opportunity to ease back into the limelight, something she eventually had to do while promoting her upcoming projects.

Many of Lively and Reynolds’s friends were present at the special gala, giving the couple a warm reception. “It was a great event,” the source added.

Not only did the couple attend the SNL 50 celebration, but the Deadpool & Wolverine actor also made a small contribution to one of the comedy sketches. During Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s monologue, Reynolds raised his hand to ask a question but delivered an unexpected quip that caught every tabloid's attention.

When Fey asked him, “How’s it going?” the actor replied, “Great. Why, what have you heard?”—a remark seemingly referencing the legal drama with the Five Feet Apart director.

The source further told People magazine that Lively wouldn’t mind staying out of the spotlight a little longer. However, she will soon begin the press schedule for the A Simple Favor sequel alongside Anna Kendrick.

Although the mom of four is more than ready for the next chapter, she’s aware of the challenges this year might bring.

“She knows it will be a long year with continued drama, but she’s just trying to focus on the good things,” the source claimed, adding that her family remains her top priority.