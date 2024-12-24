Blake Lively Vs Justin Baldoni: Why Did Jane The Virgin Star Apologize to His Wife Emily at Their Wedding?

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual harassment.

Since news broke about Blake Lively filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin Baldoni, it has captured the internet’s full attention. People have begun discussing the matter, revisiting both of their old interviews. Among the topics now being discussed is Justin Baldoni's apology to his wife, Emily, during their wedding.

For those unfamiliar, Justin and Emily tied the knot in July 2013. At the time, he apologized to her, saying: “I’m sorry for all my faults, my shortcomings, for my insecurities and my ego, and for everything that I’ve ever done or said that’s hurt you. And everything I’ve ever brought to this relationship that hasn’t been pure,” as reported by Page Six.

The Five Feet Apart director also promised that he would cherish and respect her. In turn, Emily expressed gratitude for the dedication Justin had shown in amplifying unheard voices. According to reports, the couple got married in a ceremony inspired by A Midsummer Night’s Dream, held in Corona, California.

For years, many people have admired the couple, appreciating both individuals. His proposal video, which he posted on YouTube, went viral and received an outpouring of wholesome comments from netizens at the time.

Advertisement

This time, however, the couple—especially Justin—has been making headlines due to his alleged feud with Lively and the lawsuit she filed against him. In their usual unrestrained manner, people on the internet have started taking sides.

Along with the public, celebrities have also begun weighing in. Stars like America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, and Alexis Bledel have voiced their support for The Shallows star on social media.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Does Kris Jenner Have A Favorite Grandchild? Find Out