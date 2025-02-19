Bookie Season 3 Canceled: Creators Give THIS Explanation; READ

Bookie, a series that was created by Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, was recently announced to have been canceled by Max. While the series is not moving forward, after its two hilarious seasons, a spokesperson for the streamer had some light to shed.

Talking to Deadline, the Max spokesperson stated that for two amazing seasons, the creators Chuck Lorre and Nick Bakay, along with a hilarious cast and team, made everyone laugh as they pulled “back the curtain on the world of sports betting.”

The source further continued, “We won’t be moving forward with a third season, but we are grateful to have worked with such a brilliant team on this laugh out loud comedy.”

For those who do not know, the series premiered on the Warner Bros. Discovery streamer back in November 2023. The show in the discussion came forth with its widely loved second season in December 2024; however, the same has not been renewed for another outing. Talking about the cast, it was Sebastian Maniscalco who led the comedy series that revolved around the world of sports betting.



Maniscalco played the character of Danny Colavito, who happens to be a veteran bookie, trying to fight and survive the legalization of sports gambling in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, it was also Omar Dorsey in the series who portrayed the character of Ray Ballard, alongside some really talented names. From Andrea Anders, Vanessa Ferlito, and Jorge Garcia, Bookie also starred Maxim Swinton, Rob Corddry, and Selina Kaye.

Recurring characters in the series were Arentia Walker, who was seen as Grandma Marion, along with Toby Huss as Carl Lurtsem as well as Dake Dickey playing the role of Wendy.

A surprising guest appearance was made by Charlie Sheen, as himself, who reunited with Chuck Lorre after the grand years of Two and a Half Men.