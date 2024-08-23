Borderlands 4 Teaser Confirms No Handsome Jack, But Teases a 'Much Worse' Villain

The first unexpected disclosure of Gamescom Opening Night Live was that Borderlands 4 will indeed be arriving in 2025. Fans have been eagerly waiting for the sci-fi looter shooter franchise’s sequel and its teaser, which created a lot of buzz because Handsome Jack was not to be seen anywhere.

CEO of Gearbox Software Randy Pitchford claims that “something far more dangerous and sinister” will be present in Borderlands 4 than the renowned series nemesis Handsome Jack. The massive looter shooter game, Borderlands 4, was just revealed as part of Gamescom Opening Night Live, marking the first significant announcement of the conference. While there was not much information regarding Borderlands 4 in the cinematic, there was some significant information about what fans may anticipate.

The teaser trailer for Borderlands 4 has revealed that the game will be released in 2025 and that it will be playable on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, in addition to the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, it has been announced that the fourth installment of Borderlands will take place on a planet other than Pandora, which has been the main location for the series thus far. Fans have begun dissecting the trailer frame-by-frame in an attempt to uncover further hints about what to expect from the eagerly awaited game, yet it appears that the trailer has been revealing more information than they may have imagined.

Recently, Randy Pitchford confirmed on Twitter that the teaser video for Borderlands 4 has been hiding information that fans weren't yet aware of. Fans who have been dissecting the trailer have uncovered a number of intriguing elements, one of which initially seemed to be a reference to Handsome Jack. During a scene in the teaser, a face appears on screen with a vault symbol across it that appears to be the same as Handsome Jack's. Pitchford weighed in, stating that the visage is not mocking Handsome Jack but rather "something far more dangerous and sinister." This gave some fans hope that Handsome Jack would make a comeback in Borderlands 4.

Fans of the Borderlands series have shown a strong affinity for the villains, so it makes sense that many of them are eager to find out who the main antagonists in Borderlands 4 will be. Another conjecture making the rounds on the internet suggests that the teaser clip suggests the Eridians, an extraterrestrial civilization, would be the enemies in Borderlands 4. While fans may keep analyzing the teaser trailer for Borderlands 4 in search of more hints, it's probable that they will have to wait for more formal announcements to learn more.

When exactly more details about Borderlands 4 will be released are unknown. It is also possible that Borderlands 4 may be shown at The Game Awards 2024, scheduled for December 12, given that it was one of the major announcements at the Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom Opening Night Live. It's also feasible that the next major leak about the game will happen at a totally unexpected moment, in which case fans will just have to wait patiently for updates. Meanwhile, they may keep speculating about the antagonists in Borderlands 4 and what else the game will contain when it releases in 2025.

