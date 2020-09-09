Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski stuns in a selfie while confessing she misses the days by the lake

Brad Pitt's rumoured girlfriend Nicole Poturalski took to Instagram and confessed she misses the summer already. She shared a picture from her days in the sun by the lake.

Unless you've been staying away from the internet, you would now be aware that Brad Pitt has been linked to Nicole Poturalski. The German model was seen out and about with the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor in France. While the rumoured love birds haven't addressed the speculations, sources have revealed they have been dating for months. As fans wait to learn more details about their relationship, Nicole took to her Instagram to admit she is missing the summer already.

The model posed for selfie where she flaunted her natural looks. She sported a white ensemble while flaunting a pair of chic sunglasses. Nicole let her hair down for the summer photo. She shared the photo with the caption, "Already missing summer and days by the lake." Fans of the model cannot stop complimenting the stunning diva. "You are beautiful do you know it?" a comment read. "So beautiful," added another comment. "so pretty," said another follower. Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Mirror UK reported that Angelina Jolie was furious with Brad for taking his new ladylove to their French home. A source told the international publication that Angelina is grossed out that "he’s cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life." Read more about it here: Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt hit a 'new low that nobody imagined' after he took Nicole Poturalski to the marital home

Meanwhile, there was also news that Brad was helping Nicole get her big Hollywood break. Read more on that here: Brad Pitt helping GF Nicole Poturalski get her big Hollywood break; Model stalked Instagram page shipping duo

