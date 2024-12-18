Brendan Paul, Alleged Drug Mule for Sean 'Diddy' Combs, No Longer Facing Charges

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of sexual abuse and drugs.

Charges of cocaine and marijuana possession against a man accused of being a drug mule for disgraced rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs have been formally dismissed. Brendan Paul, arrested in March, will not face prosecution on those counts.

Paul is a former Syracuse University basketball player. He was also charged with felony cocaine possession, allegedly connecting him with lawsuits against Diddy, 55. Paul has pleaded not guilty to the felony charge through his lawyer.

According to People, on Tuesday, December 17, Paul's attorney, Brian Bieber, confirmed, "Mr. Paul's case was formally dismissed today—in its entirety." The dismissal comes after Paul has completed the pretrial diversion program successfully.

Paul accepted a plea deal in May after he was arrested in March. His bond was set at 2,500 USD, and he was released on March 26. At that time, Bieber said the case would be dismissed after completing the diversion program.

Bieber added, "Brendan accepted the prosecutor’s offer to permit his entry into the diversion program, which, after completion, the case against him will be dismissed in its entirety."

The Bad Boys Record founder has had his fair share of lawsuits, from sexual harassment, using drugs, and even allegations of selling guns by former producer and videographer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones. Jones alleged that Diddy harassed him with threats and drugs over a year, while Paul acted as the "mule" for drugs and weapons.

Meanwhile, Combs, who is detained in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center, has denied all allegations against him, stating, "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character and destroy my reputation and my legacy."

However, the case against Brendan Paul has been dismissed, marking another development in ongoing federal investigations and lawsuits over Sean Diddy Combs, whose properties in Miami and Los Angeles were raided earlier this year for alleged sex trafficking.

