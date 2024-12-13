Three Men Accuse Sean Diddy Combs of Sexual Assault And Drugging in 2019-2020 Incidents

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to sexual assault and rape.

More accusations now entangle Sean Diddy Combs as three men recently filed lawsuits in New York City blaming him for sexual assaults as well as drugging incidents from 2019 and 2020. The fresh accusations are added to the long list of sexual assault allegations that now include a case settled last November by his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

One man in these lawsuits claims he was drugged and sexually abused at a party at Combs’ Hamptons residence in 2020. Another accuses Diddy of something similar that happened in 2019, at an after-party in his suites at a New York City hotel. He said he passed out after drinking a cocktail from Combs and soon the room began spinning, he recalled. Combs allegedly commanded him to sit on the edge of the bed while mentioning to others present in the room, "he is ready to party."

The plaintiff then woke up to Diddy raping him. He was nude and being filmed by two unidentified people while being assaulted. When he regained consciousness wholly, Combs was gone and the people filming him offered him 2,500 USD on Diddy’s behalf. The third person describes meeting Combs in February 2020 about unpaid work, during which he said he was given a spiked drink, lost consciousness, and was later assaulted.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sean 'Diddy' Combs Gets Accused of Dangling Woman Off 17th-Floor Balcony in Latest Lawsuit: Report

Diddy's representatives denied all the allegations deeming them "lies", which they characterized as baseless. The disgraced rap mogul's lawyers stated to Variety, "These complaints are full of lies. We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

Most recently, attorney Tony Buzbee implicated Combs and Jay-Z in a 2000 sexual assault case involving a 13-year-old girl, which Jay-Z denied vehemently. In response to the lawsuit which Beyonce's other half deemed heinous, he stated, "I have no idea how you have come to be such a deplorable human, Mr. Buzbee, but I promise you I have seen your kind many times over. I’m more than prepared to deal with your type."

These lawsuits come at a time when Sean Diddy Combs is serving time in a Brooklyn jail on unrelated charges such as racketeering and sex trafficking. He has pleaded not guilty, and after being denied bail, will remain in jail until the May 2025 trial date.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 50 Cent Shares Jay-Z and Sean Diddy Combs’ Fake AI-Generated Video; Learn Here