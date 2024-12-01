Brianna ‘Chickenfry’ LaPaglia Confirms She’s ‘Absolutely Not’ Dating After Zach Bryan Breakup

Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia, the popular Barstool Sports podcast host, has shared her thoughts on her single status following her breakup with country star Zach Bryan.

In an exclusive interview with Life & Style, Brianna made it clear that she is not interested in dating after ending her relationship with Bryan. Instead, she is focused on her career and enjoying her newfound independence.

Brianna LaPaglia, who has been in relationships since she was 16, spoke candidly about how refreshing it feels to be single for the first time in nearly a decade.

“Oh, my god, I am married to my career. I am absolutely not dating, no dating,” she said at the Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix. “I haven’t been single since I was 16. This is the first time I’ve been single and it’s awesome.”

Her comments come just weeks after she and Zach Bryan publicly announced their breakup on October 22. Fans have shown a great deal of support for Brianna, and she has thanked for the outpouring of kindness.

She described the support as beautiful and admitted that her heartbreak has been eye-opening as she realized how many people go through similar experiences.

Brianna also revealed that she had not expected her breakup story to resonate with so many people. She said she didn’t understand or know that so many people go through the same thing that she went through. She added she was just being honest about it because it was her story and she didn’t realize it was going to help so many people.

She opened up about the emotional difficulty of sharing such personal details, especially since she felt vulnerable speaking out against someone so well-known as Zach. Brianna admitted that the decision to talk publicly about her breakup was terrifying, particularly after Zach's initial announcement.

Following the public breakup, Brianna shared more about the emotional toll the relationship had taken on her. She disclosed that she felt she had been emotionally abused during the final year of her relationship with Zach. On a November 7 episode of her BFFs podcast, she opened up about how difficult that time was for her.

In another revelation, Brianna claimed that Zach had offered her $12 million to sign a nondisclosure agreement (NDA) in order to keep the details of their relationship private. Brianna, however, declined the offer, standing firm in her decision to speak out and share her side of the story.

